👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – M-PESA is not backing down

Happy pre-Friday!☀️
There’s one goal you can still [help us] hit before the year runs out.
Move TC Daily to your Primary mailbox so you don’t miss any important updates! Let’s dive right in.
Mobile Money
Cash is King but M-PESA is not backing down
With the advent of cards, mobile bank services and contactless payments, many economies all over the world have moved to a cashless policy. However, in Kenya like many other countries, cash is king.
This is because excise duty on money transfers was increased to boost Kenyan’s revenue. Additionally, mobile transactions are seeing increased scrutiny from authorities like the Kenyan Revenue Authority (KRA). Traders have now resumed operating with cash fearing compulsion to pay higher charges.
Given that money transfers are the preferred payment method in Kenya, the high charges are causing a behavioural shift back to a cash-flow economy. This shift could be bad for businesses like Safaricom’s M-PESA and Airtel money.
Notably, the combined transaction value of Safaricom and Airtel Money from January to October 2024 closely matched the total value of POS and ATM withdrawal transactions, which amounted to $355.8 million during the same period.
M-PESA has been quite successful as it led its parent company to its first growth in three years. While it faces fierce competition from Airtel Money, M-PESA now has to also deal with behavioural shifts from users.
Read TechCabal’s article to see how M-PESA is faring during these times.
Read About Moniepoint’s Impact on Pharmacies
Do you remember what you bought the last time you visited a pharmacy? Data from Moniepoint’s pharmacy case study reveals it was likely a painkiller. Click here to discover how Moniepoint is enabling access to healthcare through payments and funding for community pharmacies.
Telco
MTN Group announces major leadership changes
It’s planning season and as you plan for the new year, MTN is too!
The telco took a beating in the first half of the year, reporting a loss after tax of ₦519 billion ($333 million) for the first half of 2024 due to FX volatility. The telco hopes to come back in the new year with new leadership changes.
Yesterday, it announced the departure of Frédéric Schepens, CEO of Bayobab, its infrastructure business, along with other departures.
Following over seven years of service at MTN, Schepens will be succeeded by Mazen Mroue, the company’s Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO). In this expanded role, Mroue will concurrently lead MTN Group’s infrastructure business alongside his CTIO responsibilities. Mroue will lead Bayobab’s fibre and mobility divisions while spearheading the company’s data centre strategy.
MTN also announced major leadership changes across its subsidiaries in Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire. Wanda Matandela, who currently serves as Chief Commercial Operations Officer at MTN South Africa, will become the new CEO of MTN Cameroon on March 1, 2025.
Mitwa Ng’ambi, the CEO of MTN Cameroon, will move to MTN Côte d’Ivoire on March 1, 2025. Ng’ambi, formerly the CEO of MTN Rwanda, will drive the next phase of growth in the country.
Get Fincra’s Embedded Finance and BaaS Report 2024 for FREE
Fincra in collaboration with The Paypers have released the Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service Report 2024. This report examines the key challenges and innovative solutions defining the future of seamless cross-border payments and remittances across the continent, among other topics, with key experts.
Regulation
POS agents will raise withdrawal fees in response to CBN’s new rules
Introducing Paystack transfers in Kenya 🇰🇪
Paystack merchants in Kenya can now send single and bulk transfers to any Kenyan bank or MPESA account (including customer wallets, Paybills, and Tills) Learn more →
Big Tech
Dutch data watchdog fines Netflix $4.98 million
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$101,335
|
– 2.62%
|
+ 10.59%
|Ether
|$3,672
|
– 4.72%
|
+ 17.35%
|XRP
|$2.36
|
– 6.13%
|
+ 113.72%
|Dogecoin
|$0.36
|
– 6.24%
|
– 6.33%
* Data as of 06:50 AM WAT, December 19, 2024.
Jobs
- PressOne Africa – Growth and Sales Operations Manager – Lagos, Nigeria
- Condia – Sales and Partnership Associate – Remote (Nigeria)
- Moniepoint – Growth Product Partner – Lagos, Nigeria
- 54 Collective (Radease) – Growth Manager – Hybrid (Lagos, Nigeria)
- Renmoney – Chief of Staff – Lagos, Nigeria
- Interswitch Group – Data Engineer, Mobile App Developer – Hybrid (Lagos, Nigeria)
- Fairmoney – Data Engineer – Remote (Lagos, Nigeria)
- Duplo – Senior Product Manager, SaaS, Risk & Compliance Manager – Hybrid (Lagos, Nigeria)
- Reliance Health – Content Strategist – Remote (Lagos, Nigeria)
- Darey.io – Quality Assurance Specialist – Lagos, Nigeria
There are more jobs on TechCabal’s job board. If you have job opportunities to share, please submit them at bit.ly/tcxjobs.
Written by: Towobola Bamgbose, Ganiu Oloruntade, and Faith Omoniyi
Edited by:Timi Odueso
Want more of TechCabal?
Sign up for our insightful newsletters on the business and economy of tech in Africa.
- The Next Wave: futuristic analysis of the business of tech in Africa.
- Entering Tech: tech career insights and opportunities in your inbox every Wednesday at 10 AM WAT.
- TC Scoops: breaking news from TechCabal
P:S If you’re often missing TC Daily in your inbox, check your Promotions folder and move any edition of TC Daily from “Promotions” to your “Main” or “Primary” folder and TC Daily will always come to you.