👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – M-PESA is not backing down

Image Source: M-Pesa

With the advent of cards, mobile bank services and contactless payments, many economies all over the world have moved to a cashless policy. However, in Kenya like many other countries, cash is king.

This is because excise duty on money transfers was increased to boost Kenyan’s revenue. Additionally, mobile transactions are seeing increased scrutiny from authorities like the Kenyan Revenue Authority (KRA). Traders have now resumed operating with cash fearing compulsion to pay higher charges.

Given that money transfers are the preferred payment method in Kenya, the high charges are causing a behavioural shift back to a cash-flow economy. This shift could be bad for businesses like Safaricom’s M-PESA and Airtel money.

Notably, the combined transaction value of Safaricom and Airtel Money from January to October 2024 closely matched the total value of POS and ATM withdrawal transactions, which amounted to $355.8 million during the same period.

M-PESA has been quite successful as it led its parent company to its first growth in three years. While it faces fierce competition from Airtel Money, M-PESA now has to also deal with behavioural shifts from users.

