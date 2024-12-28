What a time to be an entrepreneur, setting up an online business to sell goods or services has never been easier. Thanks to e-commerce platforms, you can sell to Nigeria’s over 200 million population from the comfort of your home.

There are several e-commerce platforms in Nigeria so you may be spoiled for choice. However, you should make some considerations to pick the right one. When selecting a platform: the size of the user base, the level of customer trust, commission fees, payment methods, and the platform’s logistics capabilities. By carefully weighing these factors, you can choose the most suitable e-commerce platform to launch and grow your online business in Nigeria.

Here are our top picks for e-commerce platforms in Nigeria to start selling in 2025:

Jumia

Jumia is the most popular e-commerce platform in Nigeria with over 81 million monthly website visits. The platform processed orders worth over $750 million in 2023 from its 2.3 million active customers. While this figure represents sales across various markets, Nigeria is Jumia’s largest market.

Jumia handles delivery with fees ranging from ₦500 to ₦5000 depending on the size and weight of the item and the delivery location. It also offers pick-up centres across the country where buyers can collect their orders. Jumia also enables global shipping, making it an ideal platform for businesses outside Nigeria to reach the Nigerian market.

The platform features an affiliate marketing program that rewards influencers and independent marketers with commissions on successful sales generated through their unique tracking links. Jumia also leverages its “J Force” network, a team of salespeople who assist customers in areas with limited internet or mobile penetration. Sellers can further enhance product visibility through various promotional options available on the platform.

Konga

Konga.com is another leading e-commerce website in Nigeria. In 2015, it was ranked as the most visited e-commerce website, attracting over 22 million visits throughout the year. In November 2024, it received about 2.5 million visits.

It is easy to sign up as a seller on the platform which charges a 3% commission on each sale. Konga offers a convenient shopping experience. Konga’s own logistics arm, K-Xpress, ensures efficient delivery of goods. The platform offers a wide range of products across various categories, including computers, phones, clothing, shoes, and more. Sellers on Konga have the flexibility to determine their own return policy, which can be a 7-day return policy or something else entirely, depending on their preference.

Jiji

Jiji is one of the popular e-commerce platforms in Nigeria, ranking as the 42nd most visited website in the country. It gets about 12 million unique visitors monthly. This popularity is partly attributed to its pre-installation on many Android phones and its accessibility to Airtel network users even without internet access. In 2023, it attracted 65 million unique visitors, in Nigeria and seven other African countries it operates in.

Listing on Jiji is free, but sellers can opt for Premium Services to increase their visibility, gain more listings, and reach a wider audience, ultimately driving more leads and sales. Jiji also allows vendors to promote goods through banner ads on Google. It has over 200,000 sellers who have processed annual transaction volumes ranging from $10 to $20 billion.

Unlike Jumia, Jiji does not handle logistics. Instead, it provides a platform for direct communication between buyers and sellers, allowing them to arrange their own deliveries or pickups. While this may not suit businesses seeking a full-fledged e-commerce platform with integrated logistics, it fosters trust between buyers and sellers by enabling direct interaction.

Selar

Selar has grown in popularity as the one-stop shop for marketing digital products, e-books, online courses, event tickets, etc. It offers an option for selling physical products.

You retain ownership of your valuable customer data, including email addresses and purchase history. This allows you to nurture customer loyalty and implement targeted marketing campaigns. Importantly, you gain greater control over your website’s SEO, optimizing your store for search engines and improving your organic search rankings – a crucial factor for long-term success.

The platform paid out over ₦4 billion ($4.4 million) to over 150,000 sellers in 2023. It has both free and paid listing options. For its Software-as-a-Service business, the startup offers two paid plans – Pro and Turbo – that provide creators with customisable features. These plans cost ₦8,000 ($8.81) and ₦15,000 ($16.6), respectively. Creators can access extra features like PayPal and Stripe integration, affiliate access, and a custom domain.

The platform partners with global payment providers like PayPal, Stripe, Paystack, and MPesa, enabling you to receive payments from countries outside Nigeria. It charges a commission only on each product sold: a 4%-6% commission fee for African currencies and 7% for dollar transactions.

Selar also runs an affiliate marketing program which allows sellers to add their preferred marketers. Anyone can market your products and earn a commission on every purchase made through their custom link. In 2023, 8,000 products were sold through this program, generating ₦187 million ($207,506) for marketers.

Bumpa

If you prefer to build your own online store instead of listing on platforms like Jumia, Bumpa can be a strong contender. Bumpa empowers sellers to create professional websites, manage inventory, communicate with customers, and analyse their business performance all within a single platform. It also enables social media integration, allowing businesses to connect their Instagram accounts, and receive DMs directly within the Bumpa app.

Building your online store on Bumpa grants you complete control over your brand’s online presence. You can customize the design and branding to create a unique and memorable customer experience that perfectly reflects your brand identity.

Bumpa offers a flexible pricing model, with a free plan and subscription plans ranging from ₦15,000 to ₦150,000 per month to suit various business needs.

