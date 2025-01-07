👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – The future of Kenyan banking

Image Source: CBK

Kenya has earned global recognition as a trailblazer in mobile money and digital payments, thanks to innovations like M-Pesa, one of the world’s most successful mobile money platforms. Since its launch in 2007, M-Pesa has transformed how Kenyans send and receive money, enabling everything from paying school fees in rural areas to settling restaurant bills in Nairobi with just a phone number. Over the years, banks and other financial institutions have built on this foundation, creating solutions like digital loan products and payment apps that make transactions easier for millions of Kenyans.

However, mobile money platforms like M-Pesa and Airtel Money often operate in silos, separate from banks and other financial institutions. For instance, a small business owner in Kisumu who uses M-Pesa might still need to visit their bank to reconcile card payments or transfer funds to their account. Managing payments from multiple systems—card payments, mobile wallets, or bank transfers—is inefficient, especially for businesses with tight margins.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) wants to fix this. On October 18, the CBK announced plans for the Fast Payment System (FPS) to enable instant transfers between all financial institutions, from banks to licensed payment service providers. With FPS, the SME owner in Kisumu can transfer money from their Airtel Money account to a bank account or use their digital wallet to pay for services without worrying about compatibility issues.

Kenyan commercial banks have welcomed the move but believe there’s a quicker path forward.

They’re advocating for an upgrade to Pesalink, a platform they already own through their fintech subsidiary, Integrated Payment Services Limited (IPSL). Pesalink, for example, currently allows people to send money from one bank to another within seconds, even during weekends or public holidays. The banks argued that leveraging Pesalink would be the fastest and most cost-effective way to achieve the CBK’s vision for a unified payment system.

Pesalink currently enables person-to-person (P2P) transfers across its 39 member banks, but it struggles to integrate with mobile money platforms and fintechs. For example, a boda-boda operator in Mombasa who uses M-Pesa might not be able to receive payments from a customer whose bank only supports Pesalink, limiting the operator’s options.

The CBK’s decision will likely shape the future of Kenya’s financial ecosystem. Whether the regulator builds on Pesalink’s existing framework or starts afresh to bring all players under one roof, the outcome could define the next innovation chapter in Kenya’s payments industry. For businesses and individuals alike, the stakes are high: seamless integration could unlock new opportunities, while continued fragmentation risks holding back progress in a country known for leading Africa’s digital transformation.