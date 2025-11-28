Quick Fire 🔥 with Gospel Uche

Gospel Uche is a product & growth marketing Lead operating at the intersection of AI, innovation, digital experience design, and ecosystem development. He is the Founder of the Northwest AI & Emerging Tech Summit, one of the UK’s fastest-growing regional AI innovation platforms, bringing together organisations such as Google UK, Manchester Digital, Zally, Manchester University, University of Bolton, University of Salford, and BPP University.

He recently spoke at DTX London 2025, delivering a session on AI adoption, public-trust design, and Manchester’s Bee Network Tap-and-Go AI deployment. Gospel has also been invited to speak at other high-level technology platforms, including the Big Tech Meetup (organised by BPP University) and the Manchester Statistical Society, reflecting his growing influence within the UK’s digital innovation ecosystem.

In addition to his work in the AI ecosystem, Gospel has an extensive background in Web3 product and growth marketing, where he has led and executed over 1,000 partnerships and collaborations across the global DeFi, NFT, and blockchain ecosystem over the past 4–5 years. His campaigns have contributed to product adoption, brand expansion, and community growth for multiple emerging Web3 companies.

Explain your job to a five-year-old.

Imagine you have a lot of friends who all want to build something amazing, like robots, games, or cool apps, but they don’t know each other yet. My job is to bring all those friends together so they can share ideas, help each other, and build something even bigger together.

I help smart people, companies, and schools work as a team. When they work together, we can create new technology that makes life easier for everyone, like tapping a card to get on the bus, or using AI to help doctors, teachers, and businesses work faster. So, I’m like the person who gathers all the friends, gives them the tools, and makes sure they build something great.

When you think about partnerships in Web3, what single factor tells you a collaboration will actually move the needle rather than become another hype-driven announcement?

In Web3, the difference between real partnerships and empty hype comes down to one thing: aligned incentives, backed by measurable user value. Before confirming any partnership, I ask two questions: Does this collaboration create real utility for users, not just marketing noise? If the partnership doesn’t improve product adoption, reduce friction, or deepen community engagement, it’s not worth pursuing. Second, are both parties equally invested in the long-term outcome? The most successful Web3 collaborations I’ve executed, across more than 1,000 deals with DeFi, NFT, and blockchain companies, all shared the same trait: Both sides were willing to commit resources, integrate technology, and share growth targets. When incentives and strategy align, the partnership becomes an engine for sustained adoption, not just a press release.

What is one thing people consistently misunderstand about scaling AI adoption in real-world civic projects like the Bee Network Tap and Go rollout?

Most people think AI adoption is primarily a technical challenge. In reality, it is a public trust and experience design challenge. The Bee Network Tap-and-Go rollout in Manchester proved this clearly. Even with strong technology in place, adoption only accelerates when the experience is seamless, the public understands why the system matters, and institutions communicate transparently. AI succeeds in civic environments not because the model is powerful, but because people trust that it improves their daily lives. My work around the Bee Network highlighted that messaging, community engagement, and user education are just as important as the technical deployment itself.

What has surprised you the most about working with universities and academic institutions while building the Northwest AI and Emerging Tech ecosystem?

The biggest surprise has been how deeply hungry students and researchers are for real-world application, not theory.

Universities often move slowly as institutions, but students and academic teams are incredibly forward-thinking when the right platform exists. Through building the Northwest AI & Emerging Tech ecosystem, I’ve seen that:

students want hands-on exposure to industry problems,

researchers want partners that can commercialise their innovations, and

institutions want regional collaborations that amplify impact.

What they lacked was a unified bridge, a space that connected universities, civic leaders, and tech companies. Creating that bridge has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my work.

What is the biggest growth mistake you have seen founders repeat in both AI and Web3?

The biggest repeated mistake is building for investors rather than for users. Many founders chase technical complexity or narrative hype instead of solving a simple, painful problem for real people. In both AI and Web3, I’ve seen products with incredible engineering fail simply because:

the user experience wasn’t intuitive,

the value wasn’t clearly communicated,

or teams scaled too fast without evidence of demand.

When founders anchor their strategy in actual user behaviour rather than pitch-deck storytelling, growth becomes organic and sustainable.

What renewed or strengthened your conviction that AI is worth building for at a time when the field is becoming crowded and noisy?

My conviction in AI deepened when I saw its impact on civic life, not just on businesses. Watching how AI-powered systems like Tap-and-Go transformed transportation for ordinary people showed me that AI isn’t just about automation; it’s about dignity, accessibility, and public service. AI that improves everyday life will always cut through the noise. The space may be crowded, but truly human-centred AI still has enormous room to grow, especially outside London, where regions are only beginning their digital transformation. That long-term societal value is what keeps me building.

What kept your conviction in Web3 steady even during moments when most people were abandoning the space?

Because I never saw Web3 as a speculative market, I saw it as an infrastructure shift. Even during downturns, I was still supporting founders who were:

building new identity systems,

designing transparent financial tools,

launching genuinely useful decentralised products.

Over the past 4–5 years, executing more than 1,000 partnerships taught me that the strongest builders never left. And whenever the noise fades, the real innovations become clearer. That long-term lens is what kept me committed.

How do you stay sharp in two sectors that evolve faster than most people can keep up with?

I stay sharp by treating both AI and Web3 as learning ecosystems, not static industries. Three things help me stay ahead:

Deep immersion, I spend time with founders, engineers, and civic leaders who are shaping the future on the ground.

Public engagement, speaking at events like DTX London, Manchester Statistical Society, and the Big Tech Meetup, forces me to articulate insights clearly and stay updated.

Building communities and leading the Northwest AI & Emerging Tech platform keeps me exposed to the latest research, university work, and regional innovation trends.

The constant flow of real-world problems and solutions makes staying up-to-date natural, not forced.

What career moment in the last five years has shifted your thinking the most?

Speaking at DTX London 2025 was a defining moment. Being invited to speak, especially so early in my career, exposed me to senior leaders shaping the UK’s digital economy.

It forced me to think beyond products and campaigns and instead focus on ecosystem-level innovation: How to build regional digital infrastructure, how to accelerate public trust in AI, and how to create platforms that lift whole communities, not just companies.

That shift from operator to ecosystem builder changed my trajectory and deepened my commitment to the UK’s digital future.

What is one thing you are very good at but not particularly interested in, and one thing you are very interested in but not very good at yet?

I’m exceptionally good at managing large-scale community growth operations, especially in Web3, but it’s not my deepest passion anymore. I can do it with ease because I’ve done it for years, but my interests have evolved toward bigger systems.

On the other hand, I’m deeply interested in AI policy, public trust frameworks, and ethical digital infrastructure, especially at the civic level. I’m learning fast, but I know there’s still a lot more I want to master, particularly around regulation, governance, and responsible adoption at scale.