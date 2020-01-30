Godaddy acquires South African startup, Over as it looks to expand beyond domain registration

Godaddy acquires Over, a South African startup as it moves to become a media start-up
Godaddy is one of the biggest names in domain registration. As of March 2019, the company reported 18.5 million customers. But it is now looking beyond the web to become a media start-up with the acquisition of South African startup, Over.
Over is an app that lets you create designs with customisable layouts and templates. It allows users to create content on a mobile phone for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other popular social platforms, as well as email marketing campaigns and websites. With over 1 million active users and 220,000 projects daily, Godaddy’s acquisition makes sense.
The financial terms of the acquisition are not public knowledge but here’s what we know: Over will continue to operate as a standalone company.
Godaddy acquires Over in a bid to grow GoCentral, Godaddy’s website building product which contains tools which help with email marketing as well as search engine optimization (SEO).
It also fits into a plan to reach people who don’t use Godaddy. According to Justin Tsai, Godaddy’s vice President of growth and product:
“Over’s capabilities really target those set of people, who may have an Instagram profile where they need to post visually engaging content but have never gone to GoDaddy,”
Over CEO & Co-founder Matt Winn said: “Putting our best-in-class social content creator together with GoDaddy’s website and marketing tools is a powerful combination”
“With our combined products, everyday entrepreneurs can go from an idea to a successful online presence faster than ever before.”
Over is the sixth company to be acquired by Godaddy since 2017. Other acquisitions include Main Street Hub, Cognate, Sellbrite, Scurri and Plasso.