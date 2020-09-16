Platform Capital invests in leading digital media publisher in Africa, Big Cabal Media, and appoints Dr. Akindele to its board

Lagos, 15th September 2020: Platform Capital (Platform), a leading growth markets investor, is pleased to announce its investment in Big Cabal Media (BCM), a leading digital media publisher in Africa, operating out of Nigeria.

BCM is building Africa’s media brands of the future, creating high-value publications, original content, and technology products for African audiences on and off the continent. Big Cabal currently publishes TechCabal and Zikoko, while working with brands through its Cabal Creative Studio. TechCabal provides insight into startups, innovation, and technology in Africa through its reporting, data, and events. It serves a global audience of business professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, and those curious about the impact of technology in Africa’s evolution. Zikoko creates high-engagement content around youth culture in and around Nigeria and West Africa. It is widely recognized as one of the most exciting and influential youth-culture publications.

BCM also works with a wide array of local and international brands including Coca-Cola, Google, DSTV, Access Bank, Flutterwave, MainOne, GIGM, Nestle, and ARM under its Cabal Creative Studio, providing strategic communications, content creation, and brand design services.

BCM’s content reaches over 3 million people every month and is influential across a significant swath of technology, investor, and youth audiences. It has been responsible for ground-breaking projects like Zikoko’s Jollof Road, a 14-country, 80-day road trip, and documentary series; and Tech Women Lagos, an exhibition, website, and content series showcasing women in the technology industry. BCM is positioned to grow its digital offerings and global audience over the next 12 months.

As part of Platform’s investment, Dr. Akintoye Akindele, Chairman of Platform Capital will join the board. He joins a board that includes respected media executive, Biola Alabi; GreenTec Capital CIO & prolific angel investor, Tomi Davies and BCM founder, Bankole Oluwafemi.

Speaking of the investment, Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal said “We’re excited to have Platform Capital on board as an investor and partner. Big Cabal has established its ability to build and sustain strong media brands and to deliver high-impact innovative content and products. With Platform Capital as a partner, we intend to drive accelerated audience growth and reach, while deepening our investments in technology and product development.”

Paul Okunaiya, CIO at Platform Capital explained Platform’s investment rationale, saying, “As the global demand for African news & African content continues to grow and evolve, we believe that Big Cabal Media is uniquely positioned at the intersection of media and technology due to its strong brand, youth focus, and global reach to be an integral part of the “Africa Rising” story. We look forward to working with Tomiwa and the team at BCM to support their growth across Africa and into new verticals.”

About Big Cabal

Big Cabal Media (BCM) is building Africa’s media brands of the future, creating high-value publications, original content and technology products for African audiences on and off the continent. Big Cabal currently publishes the pan-African tech publication TechCabal, and the West-African youth publication Zikoko. Big Cabal also provides content creation, strategic comms and design services for brands like Coca-Cola, Google, Access Bank, MainOne, EFInA, GIGM and ARM through its Cabal Creative Studio.

www.bigcabal.com

About Platform Capital

Platform Capital is a growth market-focused, sector agnostic, principal investment and advisory firm. We deploy patient, value accretive capital alongside international and local value investors to create champion businesses with the potential for regional or global scale. Platform also provides end-to-end bespoke Corporate Finance & Capital Markets advisory services. What makes us different is our obsession with changing the African narrative.

www.theplatformcapital.com