Facebook responds regarding Whatsapp new data policy: There’s been a “misunderstanding”
Daniel Adeyemi
15th January 2021

WhatsApp has faced a backlash since millions of their users around the world received its new policy update.

This outcry was caused by the belief that users were forced to hand over their data to Facebook, WhatsApp’s parent company, or be kicked out of using WhatsApp.

Well, there might have been a mix-up due to varying interpretations of Facebook’s message and misconceptions around privacy policies. 

Facebook reached out to TechCabal to clarify its intentions.  It stated that “WhatsApp calls and messages remain protected by end-to-end encryption. With end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp cannot see your private chats or calls and neither can Facebook.”

It also said there are no changes to WhatsApp’s data-sharing practices with Facebook. The practices have remained the same since their last global privacy policy update in 2016.

This response highlights the fact that although WhatsApp users think they’re now being forced to share data with Facebook, it’s already been happening if they didn’t opt out in 2016.

Abina*, a Ghanaian teacher I spoke to on this issue told me, “It’s not new, almost all social media platforms do this [share data]. WhatsApp is just being a little more public/transparent about it.”

What’s driving this policy?

Facebook said this latest policy is about more transparency around what data they use and why. It’s also about providing information about how businesses can use WhatsApp to connect with their customers. But this second reason has been overlooked.

As per NYT, “Facebook uses this information to make sure WhatsApp works properly and to help a shoe company show you an ad on Facebook.”

Hence, the reason WhatsApp recently notified app users about revised privacy rules is that Facebook is making WhatsApp a place to shop for clothes, book for a hotel room, and chat with an airline about a missed flight.

The policy changes happened to accommodate the possibility of business transactions involving interactions between Facebook apps. For instance, a dress you browse in WhatsApp could pop up later in your Instagram app.

While everyday casual users might not want this, to business owners or advertisers, this looks like an option they’d embrace.

Kelechi*, a Nigeria software developer and business owner commenting on this issue said, “None of these policies look insane, I guess the issue with Facebook is that you don’t know what your data would be used for. If the data is only used for better ad targeting then I really don’t see the problem.”

Finding a middle ground 

In all this talk about privacy, the bigger issue is that users do not get to choose whether or not they can share this data. Just like using private mode on your browser means you losing access to your browser history and other personalizations. 

Could there be a third option where Facebook lets people opt out of providing these details in exchange for a ‘subpar’ experience on WhatsApp? 

What do you say?

*Names changed… for privacy

Tags:
Read this next
More From TC
mitchelle_chibundu_the_backend
Why care about product design? Mitchelle Chibundu has the answers
Developers, The BackEnd
14th January 2021

The BackEnd explores the product development process in African tech. We take you into the minds of those who conceived, designed and built the product; highlighting product uniqueness, user behaviour assumptions and challenges during the product cycle. — Over the last three years, Mitchelle Chibundu’s product design career has made her an influential member of […]

Uganda Elections: Biometric machines fail, 17.5 million subscribers cut off after total internet shutdown
Internet
14th January 2021

An internet blackout has been enforced in Uganda as citizens go to polling centres to cast their votes on election day. An order from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) on Wednesday directed all internet service providers in the country to “implement a temporary suspension of the operation of all your Internet Gateways and associated access […]

The rising cost of internet censorship in African countries
Social Media
13th January 2021

On July 2, 2020, my colleague, Muyiwa, sent a WhatsApp message to Naol, his acquaintance who lives in Ethiopia. She received his message 9 days later because her internet had been cut by the government.  One thing is common when African citizens/residents take to the streets to protest bad governments: social media regulations are imposed […]


TechCabal is a Big Cabal Media brand



Copyright © 2013 - 2021
All rights reserved

Privacy & Terms
X