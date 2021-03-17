On Instagram, suspicious adults will no longer be able to send DMs to teenagers
Alexander O. Onukwue
17th March 2021
techcabal_instagram

In a bid to improve safety on its platform, Instagram plans to prevent the exchange of DMs between adults and under-18 teens who don’t follow each other.

Instagram will enforce this by improving its ability to identify a user’s age. The plan is to develop “new artificial intelligence and machine learning technology” to detect age when a new user signs up for an Instagram account. 

Instagram requires users to be at least 13 years old. But people lie about their ages so it is possible that a chat going on right now is between a 70-year old man and a 10-year old girl who don’t know each other. 

If that creeps you out, it means you understand why Instagram wants to limit adult-teen DMs.

Here’s Instagram’s explanation of how the proposed AI-enabled firewall will work:

“For example, when an adult tries to message a teen who doesn’t follow them, they receive a notification that DMing them isn’t an option.” 

The expectation is that the adult respectfully tries not to send another DM, choosing alternative means of communication if contact must be established (There may be valid reasons why an adult may want to cold-message a teenager, like brand collaborations. But yeah, ask a mutual adult friend to introduce you or something).

Instagram does not intend to shoulder this new safety initiative alone. It has revised its Parents Guides to encourage adult guidance of how teen’s use Instagram within homes. Instagram is also encouraging teen users of the app to not accept DM requests/messages from adults with questionable account activity.

On the second point, Instagram provides details:

“Safety notices in DMs will notify young people when an adult who has been exhibiting potentially suspicious behaviour is interacting with them in DMs. 

“For example, if an adult is sending a large amount of friend or message requests to people under 18, we’ll use this tool to alert the recipients within their DMs and give them an option to end the conversation, or block, report, or restrict the adult.”

Instagram will make it harder for these adults to find and follow teens on the app.

Teens will also now be encouraged to make their accounts private. If a teen chooses public mode, Instagram will let them have it but will still send nudges to switch to private by “highlighting the benefits of a private account and reminding them to check their settings.”

Instagram will roll this out in batches of countries but they don’t specify who will get it first. 

Tags:
Read this next
enioluwa_adeoluwa_beauty_boy
The ‘Beauty Boy’ is ready for Instagram stardom
Social Media
5th February 2021

Seated in the living room of a multi-storey Lagos duplex, I watch my host descend a flight of wood-panelled stairs. He is wearing flip flops and doesn’t have his signature lip gloss on.  A white long sleeve sweatshirt paired with tight grey shorts expresses his casual mood this Sunday morning. Carefree and cheerful, as you […]

More From TC
Gokada announces Nikhil Goel as new CEO
News
17th March 2021

Gokada, the Nigeria-based last-mile delivery, logistics and transportation start-up has announced Nikhil Goel as its new CEO. Goel first joined Gokada in 2019 as a Vice President of Rides, bringing with him extensive experience in the global last-mile logistics space. In India, Nikhil was General Manager of unicorn food delivery start-up Zomato, and then as […]

What Nigeria can learn from Lithuania about growing a fintech ecosystem
FinTech
16th March 2021

Fintech in Nigeria is growing at an impressive scale. The sector features at least one billion-dollar companies that’s been operating for two decades, a startup recently sold for a historic price and a host of new entrants making waves around the continent. But compared to how fintech works in some countries, Nigeria has some way […]


TechCabal is a Big Cabal Media brand



Copyright © 2013 - 2021
All rights reserved

Privacy & Terms
X