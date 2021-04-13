MTN is talking up its mobile money business in hopes of a future IPO
Olumuyiwa Olowogboyega
13th April 2021

MTN Group has big ambitions for its mobile money business and is presently considering publicly listing that side of the business in an initial public offering (IPO). While there’s no timeline yet for an IPO, MTN Group is valuing its mobile money business at $5 billion. 

It comes weeks after Airtel sold stakes in its standalone mobile money business to the TPG Group as well as Mastercard for a combined $300 million. That 11% stake will help Airtel deepen its offering across the 14 markets in which it operates. 

Why is Airtel selling 11.25% of its $2.65 billion mobile money business?

MTN is basing its valuation on Airtel’s. The company’s CEO, Ralph Mupita said, “with similar valuations to that of Airtel, our valuation would sit at 75 billion rand, or about $5 billion. No decision has been made as yet, but listing will be an option considered if that will be the best approach to unlock value.”


MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) has seen rapid growth across the 16 markets in which it operates. By the end of September 2020, nearly 42 million people were regularly transacting on MoMo, an increase of 4 million people from the first half of 2020. 

There is room for even more growth with the GSMA report for 2020 showing that of the 1.2 billion mobile money accounts globally, 548 million of those are in Sub Saharan Africa. There’s especially room for growth in Nigeria where financial services, although powered by banks, are still somewhat dominated by the big banks. 

With 60% of Nigeria’s 114 million adults unbanked, telcos have a natural advantage over banks in trying to reach the unbanked. The telcos use a simple model where users don’t need to install any apps or worry about any complex bank-like registrations. 

This USSD-led mobile money approach has been popular for years but all the signs are there that mobile banking is growing more complex. This is mostly because, while USSD is pretty easy to use, it has really poor security.

It is presumably why mobile networks are planning towards a mobile banking future that will be more sophisticated than allowing users to simply send and receive money. Wiza Jalakasi, a technology and financial services analyst, gives some brilliant insight into this in an article from 2019. 

In the end, it might feel like early days, but with telcos showing their hands and declaring their intentions, we may be poised for more growth of mobile money in the near future. 

Tags:
Read this next
Rwandan startup Ampersand raises $3.5M, largest-ever e-mobility investment in sub-Saharan Africa
News
12th April 2021

Last week, Ampersand, Africa’s first electric motorcycle company, secured a $3.5 million investment from the Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF). This is the largest ever e-mobility investment by a venture capital fund in Sub-Saharan Africa and could hint at a turning point in African electric transport. Based in Kigali, Rwanda, Ampersand assembles and finances electric motorcycles […]

More From TC
#Akwaaba – Twitter’s first Africa office will be in Ghana
Social Media
12th April 2021

Social media giant, Twitter is setting up its first African office and it will be in Ghana. The announcement was made through a tweet by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey where he thanked the president of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo. The tweet also included a link to a post on Twitter’s official blog written by Kayvon Beykpour, […]

‘Wealthy Nigerians trade foreign securities. Low-income earners should be allowed too’ – Kola Aina
Guest Post, Opinion, Policy
12th April 2021

The directive of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued on the 8th of April, 2021 has been met with consternation and a straightforward (but hopefully simplistic) interpretation that the government is out to stifle innovators – again. These perspectives aren’t unfounded, as innovators of all shades have taken a heavy beating lately due […]

Rwandan startup Ampersand raises $3.5M, largest-ever e-mobility investment in sub-Saharan Africa
News
12th April 2021

Last week, Ampersand, Africa’s first electric motorcycle company, secured a $3.5 million investment from the Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF). This is the largest ever e-mobility investment by a venture capital fund in Sub-Saharan Africa and could hint at a turning point in African electric transport. Based in Kigali, Rwanda, Ampersand assembles and finances electric motorcycles […]

Electric mobility in Africa could be the next big thing for global investors
Guest Post, Opinion, Renewable Energy
12th April 2021

Africa is home to the fastest-growing population globally, with numbers expected to rise by nearly 50% over the next 14 years, growing from 1.2 billion people today to over 1.8 billion in 2035.  As the population increase outpaces economic growth, much of Africa’s youth, who account for most of the population, are moving into urban […]


TechCabal is a Big Cabal Media brand



Copyright © 2013 - 2021
All rights reserved

Privacy & Terms
X