Nigerian university students grapple with high internet costs among other concerns
Guest Author
18th April 2021

Written by Olamilekan Toyeeb Abolade, NACOS National President

Mowa Ijasanmi is a university student in southwest Nigeria. He spends as much as  ₦18,000 ($50) every month to access the internet. His time on the internet is spent attending virtual meetings, streaming or downloading lecture videos, and communicating with people. The high cost of data in Nigeria is one of the many challenges Nigerian students like Mowa face.

High Cost of Internet

In terms of usage, Nigerian students and youths are among the highest users of internet services especially those in the IT sector. In a recent survey of 85 countries, Nigeria was reported to have one of the highest costs of internet service globally and in Africa. On the overall analysis of the digital quality of life index in 2020, Nigeria ranked 81st out of 85 countries. To improve the state of the internet, the Nigerian government last year announced it was looking at achieving 70% broadband penetration in four years and digitizing government processes for openness and speed of service delivery. With Nigeria’s internet penetration at almost 50%, achieving this feat looks like a low hanging fruit.

Investing in Technology Infrastructure

As part of its efforts to provide technology infrastructure, in November 2020, the Federal Government of Nigeria commissioned the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja. The centre was said to be equipped with a 3Dprinter, training facilities, a digital innovation lab, a co-working space for startups, and many more.

In February 2021, the construction of a National ICT Park, which was estimated to cost a whopping N8.1Billion ($23.4M), was approved.

These recent projects make one wonder why so much is being spent on buildings when a significant portion of the nation’s citizens are still battling with digital illiteracy, 

It’s worth questioning if these projects just sound good on paper but in reality, have little or no impact. How many individuals have access to these facilities?

Improving Digital Literacy

Another target set by the Nigerian government is to achieve 95% digital literacy in 10 years. I agree it’s the right step forward and one of the prerequisites of having a digital economy, but what steps are taken to reach this goal?

With a population of over 200 million people, we cannot deny the fact that Nigeria is in dire need of digital literacy infrastructures and reformed communications policies. 

The  National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), under the Ministry Of  Communications And Digital Economy recently announced the commencement of Digital Literacy and Skills Programme for States. This is a  great development but the question here is who are the beneficiaries of this skill programme as it is said that only 540 per state and a total of 20,000 youths will be beneficial of the program across the 36 states of the federation? Just 20,000 youths out of over 100million youths in the country.

One solution is to recognize and engage local actors and stakeholders to take up the responsibility.  By doing this, this program would be able to benefit a wider audience.

Enabling environment for tech startups

The tech startup space has shown great promise in Nigeria, with the success stories of companies like Paystack, Flutterwave and Interswitch. A significant portion of the $1.3 billion venture money that was invested in Africa, was invested in Nigerian based companies.  It’s expensive to run a tech startup. The cost of getting technological gadgets is on the rise – Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops,  IoT devices and several others. It’ll be helpful if the government can intensify its efforts to reduce the startup costs of running a tech startup.  Issuing grants and forming partnerships with essential service providers like Amazon Web service would be helpful.

In conclusion, there’s so much that the government can do to create an enabling environment for Nigerian students, these are just a few out of many.

Tags:
Read this next
‘Wealthy Nigerians trade foreign securities. Low-income earners should be allowed too’ – Kola Aina
Guest Post, Opinion, Policy
12th April 2021

The directive of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued on the 8th of April, 2021 has been met with consternation and a straightforward (but hopefully simplistic) interpretation that the government is out to stifle innovators – again. These perspectives aren’t unfounded, as innovators of all shades have taken a heavy beating lately due […]

More From TC
andela_layoffs
Andela moves beyond Africa, now accepts developers from Latin and South America
Developers
19th April 2021

Andela, the company known for connecting African software developers to global clients, has expanded their talent pool to welcome Latin and South American developers. Andela confirms that this opportunity is open to Africans and non-Africans in those regions. Jeremy Johnson, the company’s CEO, says the decision “has always been part of our long term roadmap, […]

Egyptian eCommerce startup Kemitt raises six-figure funding
Uncategorized
16th April 2021

Kemitt, an e-commerce startup headquartered in Egypt, has secured an undisclosed six-figure amount in funding from a group of Saudi Angel investors. Founded in 2018, Kemitt is a marketplace that enables product and furniture designers to connect with their end customers.  Kemitt provides an online platform to product designers and gives them the tools they […]

Building in silence: CEO Gbenro Dara speaks on Olist’s growth
Uncategorized
15th April 2021

In 2019, when Opera introduced OList it was with a rather silent launch. Compared to other product lines like Opay or Oride, there was no press release announcing the launch of OList, just a mention in its financial statement.  OList is a marketplace that connects buyers and sellers to opportunities. It’s part of Opera’s strategy […]


TechCabal is a Big Cabal Media brand



Copyright © 2013 - 2021
All rights reserved

Privacy & Terms
X