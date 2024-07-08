This article was contributed to TechCabal by Teresa Morahan.

In an era of unprecedented uncertainty, the headwinds facing businesses are stronger than ever. Businesses navigate a complex landscape where economic shifts and geopolitical challenges loom large on the horizon. In such turbulent times, the critical question is not whether change will occur but how effectively leaders can prepare for and adapt to it.

Enter the Techtonic States research study by BDO Digital, a pioneering examination of the business landscape in 2026. This ground-breaking study envisions four distinct scenarios for the future, each shaped by the interplay of various factors. At the heart of every scenario lies one common denominator: technology.

Indeed, technology’s transformative power emerges as the driving force behind resilience and innovation across all scenarios. Whether mitigating risks or capitalising on emerging opportunities, advanced digital solutions hold the key to success in the years to come. As leaders brace themselves for the challenges ahead, the message is clear—the ability to harness technology effectively will determine whether businesses thrive or falter.

According to the findings of the Techtonic States study, a staggering 84% of business leaders believe that accelerating technological innovation is essential for survival. Incremental gains are no longer sufficient; organisations must embrace data-driven change to remain viable in an increasingly competitive landscape. From AI adoption to leveraging data analytics, businesses are doubling down on digital transformation to gain a competitive edge.

However, amidst the promise of technological advancement, the looming threat of cyber risk persists. Across all scenarios outlined in the study, the spectre of cyber-attacks — including cyber fraud, espionage, and ransomware attacks — cast a shadow over business operations. In fact, cyber security is seen as the third most impactful risk to businesses over the next three years, after the cost of capital and economic downturn.

Despite this awareness, our research reveals a concerning gap in cybersecurity preparedness, particularly among high-growth businesses. With cyber threats evolving in sophistication, organisations must prioritise investment in innovation and protection to safeguard their future.

Yet, technology alone is not enough to guarantee success. As the study highlights, organisational culture plays a pivotal role in realising the full potential of technology. A receptive culture, aligned corporate goals, and a skilled workforce are essential ingredients for driving meaningful transformation. Unfortunately, many leaders express concerns about their organisation’s ability to fully leverage the benefits of technology due to a lack of implementation strategy and change management prioritisation.

In an environment characterised by rapid change, agility and adaptability are more critical now than ever. Leaders must cultivate a culture of experimentation and openness to external expertise to stay ahead of the curve. Strategic partnerships also emerge as a crucial factor, with most leaders emphasising the importance of choosing innovation partners carefully for competitive advantage.

As we stand on the cusp of a new era of technological disruption, the path forward is fraught with challenges and opportunities. The Techtonic States study serves as a wake-up call for businesses to embrace the spirit of preparedness, adaptability, and innovation. By leveraging technology effectively, fostering a culture of resilience, and forging strategic alliances, organisations can confidently navigate future uncertainties. The stakes are high, but the rewards for those who dare to embrace change are even more significant. The time to act is now.

Teresa is a Partner and Head of the Global Technology, Media and Entertainment, and Telecommunications teams at BDO Ireland. She has worked with clients ranging from large Indigenous companies to listed international groups with overseas operations. Teresa is a member of BDO International’s International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Working Party, which sets IFRS policy for the BDO global network.

