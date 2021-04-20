Listen to Seni Sulyman and Chichi Offodile discuss building high-performance teams

This Friday, April 23rd at 11 am, Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO, Big Cabal Media will be speaking with Chinyelu ‘Chichi’ Offodile – COO, Helium Health and Seni Sulyman – Founder and Community Manager, Black Ops. Seni and Chichi will be discussing how fast-growing startups can build high-performance teams.

There are different hallmarks for measuring a high-performance team; and different rules apply to different businesses. For example, a fintech startup might rate a high performance differently from a healthtech company. However, one thing is constant: great teams are central to every product. You cannot build a viable product without a team; and if you don’t have a product, you don’t have a business.

So, how can you build a team that will consistently smash their individual and company-wide Objectives and Key Results (OKRs)? Well, first, you have to identify your hallmark, and then you also have to make sure your team members are all aligned and committed to the singular goal that drives every business – growth.

Chichi and Seni know a lot about this, having built successful teams of theirs over the years. This Friday, they’re letting us into that world of experience.

Chichi is an expert at designing and implementing operational strategies that drive business value. She brings more than 15 years of experience working at EMC/Dell, Deloitte and is now responsible for transforming and overseeing operations at Helium Health.

Her experience and leadership have been focused on developing and delivering technology-driven business services and solutions, client services and driving operational efficiency.

Seni is the founder and community manager at Black Ops, a network of top African operators building great companies and cultures across the world. Through his firm Rincon, he advises CEOs and executives on how to build world-class businesses and high-performance teams through a focus on strategy, people, culture, operations and execution.

He was previously an executive at Andela, a venture-backed startup where he held roles as Director of Operations, Country Director and Vice President of Global Operations. Before Andela, Seni built and operated a new business jet airline for Bristow Group. His prior career spans roles at CardinalStone in Lagos, Hewlett-Packard in Silicon Valley and Bain & Company in Chicago.

Attendees will be able to ask Seni and Chichi questions in an interactive session.



Register here to join the event.