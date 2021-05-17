The Next Wave: An Amazon-Mpesa deal for safer income

|
This is a Test Email only.
This message was sent for the sole purpose of testing a draft message.
|
This is a Test Email only.
This message was sent for the sole purpose of testing a draft message.
Next Wave: They are saying insurance is the future The Microtraction way MAY 9, 2021 This newsletter is a weekly in-depth analysis of tech and innovation in Africa that will serve as a post-pandemic guide. Subscribe here to get it directly in your inbox every Sunday at 3 pm WAT Hello, Fintech gets most of […]
I’m bringing Feranmi Ajetomobi to Centre Stage because I admire how he expertly combines analytical thinking and empathetic storytelling to help Cowrywise achieve its goals. He certainly has a unique approach to growth and leadership– an approach that is useful to aspiring product marketers. “So, what does the day-to-day of a product marketing lead look […]
“When it doesn’t come out right, they blame the editors.” Chuks Oteke had had enough of the complaints about his work. In 2012, he set up his video production studio where he provided visual effects and video editing services, but every now and then he received complaints from clients who were dissatisfied with his work. […]
Airtel Africa also posted net profits of $415 million, a slight growth of 1.8% from the previous year where it made $408 million in profits after tax.
One landmark acquisition, several funding rounds and meaningful expansions have drawn attention to Nigeria’s potential to become an enabling environment for businesses. Nigerian tech startups are raising larger seed rounds and pursuing unique global ambitions than at any other time in the last decade. But in the last 18 months, major regulatory events that ended […]