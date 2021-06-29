TechCabal Daily – Looking in a different direction

As Sahil Bloom succinctly put it, “At 31, he made about $180 million when PayPal was acquired by eBay. Instead of retiring, he bet it all on SpaceX, Tesla, and SolarCity. Now, he’s worth about 165 billion and those “bets” are changing the world.”

An engineering manager’s guide to working in sync with all parties

That’s Ojimaojo Udale-Ameh, who also goes by his moniker OJ.

He’s an engineering manager at PiggyVest. A straight shooter adept at using his unique set of technical skills to stay at the top of class and game.

Trivia: His tweet was the inspiration behind the Centre stage column.

In this week’s edition of Centre stage, Koromone talks to him about his role as an engineering manager.

What kinds of fears do engineering managers have where their roles are concerned?

We worry about leading unmotivated people. Thankfully I don’t have that problem at PiggyVest, but speaking generally, no one wants to lead an unmotivated team. There’s also the fear that comes with working with third-party providers. On the one hand, our ecosystem cannot thrive without partnerships. Still, on the other hand, someone has to be responsible for soothing customers when something goes wrong on the other end.

Frontend development is vital because it combines two essential concepts: user experience and user interface. When a customer opens your app, they are interacting with the work of one or more frontend developers. On the other side of the coin, no matter how appealing your Frontend is, your user will feel the impact if your backend is faulty.

