TechCabal Daily – An avalanche of losses

Senegal to move all government data to Huawei-run data center

“I’m instructing the government from henceforth to migrate all state data and platforms to the data centre. We have to rapidly repatriate all national data hosted out of the country,”

That’s Senegal’s President Macky Sall at the launch of the country’s new 46 billion CFA francs (70 million euro) data centre on 22 June.

Senegal is building a new government data centre with the aim of ‘guaranteeing Senegalese digital sovereignty.’

Sounds great!

Yes, it does. The first phase of the new facility will be done in around six months’ time and will offer hosting services to enterprises and other public bodies.

This project is a move by the francophone African country to control all its data without relying on external services subject to foreign influence. But there’s a twist.

Trust issues: It’s financed with a Chinese loan and built with Huawei providing equipment and technical support. This has raised eyebrows at a time the Chinese company is under attack by the US and its allies. Washington has imposed sanctions on Huawei, banning it from purchasing US equipment, while in Europe, it faces hurdles in the UK which banned it from the 5G mobile network.

Two years ago, there were also reports that China spied on the servers at the African Union’s Chinese-built headquarters for more than five years, gaining access to confidential information.

Zoom out: Huawei has denied these allegations but the fear is that the Chinese company can be exploited by the Chinese government to provide certain information that pose national security risks to the countries where its services are used.

For Senegal, it looks like a good step forward but time will tell.