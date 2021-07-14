TechCabal Daily – We’re on Google News

France has hit Google with a 500 million euro fine for refusing to comply with earlier orders to negotiate with news publishers on copyright issues. It seems like Google will eventually be doing what they were running away from in the first instance, paying news publishers .

Ghana Chronicles

It’s my last week in Ghana and I’m wrapping up my visits.

Yesterday, after a conversation with a friend from Nigeria about the eCommerce space, I compared the Jumia website for Ghana to that in Nigeria

As always there’s a difference. I noticed they displayed the fact that people can return goods purchased on the homepage. In Ghana, the timeline for this is 15 days while in Nigeria it’s seven days. I wonder why?

Impact Hub

I visited Glovo’s Ghana office which occupies a section of the Impact Hub. The Spain-headquartered on-demand delivery platform which is present in 200 cities across the world launched four months ago in Ghana. Currently, there’s a lot of marketing to create more awareness. Glovo is currently hiring in Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco, Uganda, and Tunisia, a hint of its expansion plans.

Since 2011, when the Wikimedian of the year award — an annual award that honors Wikipedia editors and other contributors to Wikimedia projects — was created, 3 Africans have won it. First “Demmy” from Nigeria in 2012, then Felix Nartey and Sandister Tei from Ghana in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

I met Sandister Tei today at the Hub.

Painting

Ben Enwonwu, Ibraham Mahama and Pablo Picasso are all shaking right now. I should auction this painting. I took a stab at painting with a friend and it turned out better than I expected!