TechCabal Daily – Can they fight back?

Twitter has appointed a Grievance Officer in India who will work with the government to apply the country’s new digital rules. Looks like both parties have found a middle ground.

Ghana Chronicles

Monday started off with a visit to Ato Bentsi-Enchill, a director at Black Adam Africa Capital Management. He helps foreign investors originate and conduct due diligence on potential targets for investment and enables African companies to build up their companies to access external financing.

We had a good conversation which ended with a meal of Red red (beans porridge and plantain).

Food

That’s rice balls and groundnut soup. Rice balls in Nigeria is called Tuwo shinkafa while in Ghana it’s Omo Tuo.

Uber

Can you spot the difference in these pictures?

The first image is the Uber app in Nigeria, while the second is the Uber app in Ghana.

Packages: People already use Uber to send and receive packages so Uber added the option to do that. The difference when you select the package option is that there are two steps before you can input the address. You first indicate whether you want to send or receive the package then you provide the other person’s name and phone number. A good way to ensure that the sender/receiver doesn’t forget to input important information.

Later in the day, I met up with Foster Akugri who wears many hats in the Ghanaian tech community. He’s the founder/president of Hacklab Foundation and Manager of Stanbic Business Incubator, amongst many other things. Looking forward to Hacklab foundation expanding its good work to Nigeria and other African countries.