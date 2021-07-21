TechCabal Daily – 5G is coming 🚀

5G is coming to Nigeria

5G is the fifth generation of cellular networks. Think of it as an improved version of 4G. Verizon explains that it brings higher speed, responsiveness, and the ability to connect to more devices at once to the table. So far a total number of 61 countries worldwide have deployed 5G networks.

In Nigeria though, as of 2019, there’s no 5G and only 4% of mobile subscribers in the country were 4G-enabled according to a Jumia report. Well, all that’s about to change.

How it started in Nigeria

Back in 2019, MTN pioneered 5G network trials in Nigeria. The network operator successfully ran spectrum tests in its offices across the country with support from Huawei, ZTE, and Ericsson.

Despite its successful test, Nigeria was not be the first African country to deploy 5G though. In June 2020, South Africa became the first African country to launch 5G through MTN and Vodacom; Kenya followed suit earlier three momths ago. In fact, there were 18 African countries testing 5G in 2020.

How its going

Finally this year, Nigeria picked up the pace to join Kenya and South Africa in the race to deploy 5G.

In May 2021, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) signed an agreement with NigcomSat, a communications satellite firm, to allow 5G services in the country to ride on the latter’s C-band frequency spectrum.

Later on, NCC Vice-Chair, Umar Garba Danbatta, mentioned that Nigeria is expecting to start auctioning off the spectrum by Q4 of 2021.

Michael Ajifowoke has more on Nigeria’s decision to auction 5G spectrum this year as rollout plan gathers pace.