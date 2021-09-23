TechCabal brings together Africa’s leading tech personalities as judges for Future of Commerce investment pitch session

Tomi Davies, Leading Tech Strategy Advisor and President of the African Business Angel Network (ABAN), Yemi Keri, Co-founder of Rising Tide Africa and Uwem Uwemakpan, VP, Fund Operations at Ingressive Capital, will be members in a star-studded panel of judges for an investment pitch session at the upcoming TechCabal Future of Commerce.

The event, tagged the #FutureOfCommerce and set to hold on Friday, 24th of September, is a high-production event that will enable registered stakeholders to learn the shifts in the industry and buying behaviour, and how they can better prepare to take advantage of the rising tide, whether as organizations or individuals.

The hybrid conference will bring together startups, investors, banks, telecoms companies, FMCGs, policymakers, small businesses, tech enthusiasts, and everyday consumers to discuss their thoughts and predictions around all the changes coming to how we buy and sell on the continent.

As part of the sessions, TechCabal will organize two strategic workshops – a partnership pitch session where growth-stage startups can pitch to corporate organizations for potential partnerships, and an investment pitch session where early-stage startups can pitch to potential investors.

About Tomi Davies

Tomi Davies (Image source: Techcrunch)

An ICT expert with a background in technology management for FTSE 100 level companies in the UK, US, and Africa, Davies directs and advises a broad range of organisations globally, writes and blogs (occasionally) while maintaining a significant network of connections across most of the major social media platforms.

He is a regular public speaker and mentors a broad range of individuals. A Systems Analyst turned Tech Strategy Advisor, Public Speaker, and Angel Investor, Davies is Collaborator-in-Chief at TechnoVision, co-founder of the Lagos Angel Network (LAN), and President of ABAN.

About Yemi Keri

Yemi Keri

Yemi Keri has over 22 years of experience in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector at top management levels in both the public and private sectors.

She is the Chief Executive Officer of Heckerbella Limited, a technology business transformation company, a partner at Holmen Consulting, an Information Technology Consulting firm, and co-founder of Rising Tide Africa, a women’s movement initiated with a vision to increase women’s participation in angel investing.

Keri is also a Director of the Lagos Angel Network and serves as a mentor to various digitally and technology-enabled startups.

About Uwem Uwemakpan

Uwem Uwemakpan (Image source: Ingressive Capital)

Uwem is a Startup Coach and investor in early-stage startups. He helps entrepreneurs gain the clarity they need to turn their idea/passions into profitable businesses. Uwem is the Director of Fund Operations at Ingressive Capital, a $10 Million VC fund targeting the next generation of African innovators across Sub-saharan Africa.

Prior to this, he served as the Entrepreneurship Programme Manager, and the founding team of the largest Pan-African Entrepreneurship Programme, a $100 million initiative – The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which he led for 5 years and surpassed the 10-year goal of training, mentoring and funding 10,000 entrepreneurs from across Africa.

Uwem is now focused on building entrepreneurship ecosystems that empower African entrepreneurs to be the best they can be.

More about the Future of Commerce

The Future of Commerce will look at how global events like the COVID-19 pandemic have shaped consumer behaviour, and how businesses can apply their models to these changes.

Confirmed speakers at the event include Shola Akinlade, CEO of Paystack; Ray Youssef, CEO of Paxful; Nakampe Molewa, General Manager (Sub-Saharan Africa), Uber Eats; Nkebet Mesele, Senior Director (Solutions Management), Visa Sub-Saharan Africa; Tayo Oviosu, Founder and CEO of Paga, and many others.

The Future of Commerce is brought to you in partnership with DAI Magister and Paystack and is sponsored by Doroki, Chipper Cash, Klasha, VerifyMe, and GIG Logistics.

The event is free to attend, and potential attendees can sign up here.

Share this article

TechCabal Cabal | Author