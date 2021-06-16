Quick Links
Fintech
fintech in africa
Dark/Light
Search
Menu
Search
Follow us
Categories
Ask An Investor
Centre Stage
My Life In Tech
Factsheet
Digital Nomads
The BackEnd
Newsletters
TC Daily
The Next Wave
Events
Reports
TC Insights
Video
Tech Women Lagos
About
Advertise
Menu
Categories
Newsletter
Events
TechCabal Live
How to expand your startup into new markets
Share this article
TC Talks
How Nigerians are trading crypto after CBN’s ban
See All Videos
TechCabal Live
The role of technology in this decade: Tsakane Ngoepe on TC Live
How to effectively manage a multi-dimensional workforce
How African music artistes can take full advantage of the industry’s growth
How eCommerce is transforming Africa’s informal sector
See All Videos