Why do people keep getting hacked despite new security features? The answer is simple: human error. It’s rarely high-tech hacking; it’s usually a simple mistake. Here are the 11 most common ways users accidentally expose their accounts.

Password habits that make hacking too easy

Poor password management remains the most common failure in digital security. Weak or compromised passwords provide the entry point for most automated attacks and other hacking-related breaches globally. Mistakes that can get your social media hacked in this category are:

Mistake 1: Using weak and predictable passwords

Most people choose passwords they can remember— a fact well known to hackers, therefore, they use programs that run through your publicly available personal details and easy sequences such as:

12345

Your pet’s name

Your birthday or your partner’s birthday

Your favourite artist

Etc

Hackers and cyber criminals prioritise these password options in brute-force and dictionary attacks.

Fix: Use long random passwords, a password manager would handle remembering them for you, or make use of a passphrase.

Mistake 2: Reusing the same password everywhere

The average individual is burdened with remembering multiple passwords for Instagram, X, Facebook, Bumble, etc. This often leads to the dangerous coping mechanism of reusing the same password across multiple accounts.

This practice facilitates credential stuffing, an automated cybercrime technique in which attackers purchase extensive lists of stolen password/username combinations (often obtained from data breaches of small websites) on the dark web. They then use automated bot software to rapidly “stuff” these stolen pairs into login fields across other platforms.

Fix: Use a single password for each account.

Common password mistakes and corresponding security risks

User mistake Underlying cause Security risk Consequence Utilising simple passwords Easy to remember, convenient Brute force, dictionary attacks Account compromise Reusing passwords Difficulty in remembering multiple passwords Credential stuffing Widespread account takeover across multiple platforms Storing passwords insecurely Discouraged by the complex procedure Physical or digital theft Compromise of all data

Multifactor authentication (MFA) neglect and fatigue

MFA is designed as an essential second defence layer in case your password gets compromised. It’s a network of multiple verification methods, such as a password combined with a temporary code, a biometric scan, or an app notification, to confirm identity. Mistakes in this category include:

Mistake 3: Not turning on two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication (2FA) significantly reduces the rate of successful account takeovers, providing protection even when a user’s password has been stolen.

However, adoption remains inconsistent. Users often neglect 2FA due to perceived inconvenience, poor usability, and a general inclination to disregard security recommendations that complicate daily routines.

Fix: Turn on 2FA everywhere you can and use an authenticator app, not just sms codes.

Mistake 4: Falling for MFA fatigue (push bomb)

Hackers have pivoted from attempting to crack the MFA to manipulating human users into bypassing it. To do this, they spam your phone with login approval notifications—the technique is psychological; the goal is to wear down the user’s patience and vigilance, leading them to authorise the login attempt in a moment of frustration or distraction. There are also advanced tricks like

Token theft and adversary-in-the-middle (AITM): Hackers intercept your login sessions so they can stay logged in forever.

Hackers intercept your login sessions so they can stay logged in forever. Targeted social engineering: Hackers impersonate IT staff via communication channels like phone calls, directing users to click malicious links or specifically requesting them to approve push notifications.

Ignore any phone calls or communications from any IT specialist asking you to click links, approve a push notification, or type/click a number shown on your screen. Call the relevant customer support for clarity. Also, if you didn’t try to log in, don’t approve anything.

Social engineering: when the hackers hack you, and not your device

Social media platforms are built on a strong foundation of trust between users, brands, and colleagues. Hackers leverage this foundation by crafting compelling, fabricated scenarios to exploit human vulnerabilities.

Mistake 5: Believing phishing messages or fake alerts

Phishing attacks on social media are often in the form of targeted impersonation. Hackers create fake accounts mimicking real people, executives, or established brands, often building trust by liking content or joining similar groups before sending a direct, malicious private message.

Spear phishing: Hackers use publicly available personal information to craft personalised messages. These messages are designed to promote immediate response. Examples of such messages include:

“Your account will be disabled.” “We detected unusual activity” “Click here to verify your account”

Fix: Always verify a message through an official channel—not the link, the number in the message, or the account that sent the message.

Mistake 6: Trusting fake support accounts on social media

This is a specialised and growing threat called angler phishing. Hackers exploit customer service interactions on social media platforms such as X, Facebook, and Instagram to steal and gain access to users’ accounts. To do this, hackers monitor public timelines for users’ complaints or questions and rapidly deploy fake customer service accounts to reply. Here is how it works:

You post a complaint or ask for help

A fake “support” account jumps in

They send you a link or DM that looks official

You click… your account is gone.

Users often miss critical red flags, such as a support account being recently created, the number of followers, or a website URL or username that looks suspicious. Also, an account with a blue check on X doesn’t guarantee authenticity; anyone can buy one.

Fix: Never trust support accounts that message you first. Always contact companies through their actual website or social media accounts.

Granting too many third-party apps permissions

Many users click “allow” without checking the permissions they’re granting a third-party app or the security risk it poses. These are the ways that granting third-party apps can expose you to hacking:

Mistake 7: Giving third-party apps too much access

Some apps ask for far more access than they need. If those apps are ever hacked, hackers can use those permissions to post on your behalf and steal your information. Many third-party apps and games request broad access to a user’s social media data upon installation.

It is a significant mistake to grant permissions that are not strictly essential for the app’s functionality— such as allowing a simple game to access location data, contact lists, or media.

Fix: Only give apps the permissions they need. Review your connected apps regularly.

Mistake 8: Forgetting to remove old app permissions (OAuth)

The OAuth framework allows third-party services access via an authorisation token without requiring the user’s login credentials. Even if you stop using an app, its access stays active until you revoke it. Changing your passwords doesn’t revoke OAuth access; the tokens remain valid.

Users mostly forget to perform proactive pruning; the routine review and removal of permissions granted to apps no longer in use. If an app developer abandons support for their application, it becomes outdated and vulnerable to security flaws.

Fix: Revoke unused app permissions every few months.

Unsafe browsing habits and outdated devices

Even with good passwords, a few small habits can undo all your hard work. Mistakes in unsafe connections and device maintenance can create attack pathways that often bypass strong password defences. Case studies include:

Mistake 9: Using public WiFi without protection

Using a public WiFi network in unsupervised locations makes users vulnerable to man-in-the-middle attacks, where a hacker intercepts communication between the device and the network.

Alternatively, a specific risk arises from connecting to “rogue hotspots” or “evil twin” networks. These fake WiFi mimic legitimate names such as Airport WiFi or a hotel network to trick users into connecting. Connecting to an evil twin network allows the hacker to intercept data and steal authentication cookies or session IDs, leading to data theft.

Fix: Never log in to sensitive accounts on public Wi-Fi unless you use an excellent VPN.

Mistake 10: Staying logged in on shared or public devices

Leaving social media accounts logged in on shared or public devices, such as library computers, cybercafés, or shared household tablets, grants anyone with physical access immediate unauthorised access to private data and messages, and the ability to impersonate the user.

Fix: Always log out of shared and public devices.

Mistake 11: Ignoring software updates

The single greatest failure in digital device security is repeated neglect or refusal to install timely security patches and software updates for operating systems, browsers, and applications. Hackers often exploit outdated software vulnerabilities that developers have already addressed. An unpatched system can be easily exploited to introduce various forms of malware, including keyloggers, spyware, or ransomware. The malware targets the theft of social media information, authentication tokens, or session data.

Fix: Turn on automatic updates and forget about it.

Table: Top 5 user mistakes and how to protect yourself against harm

To make it easier to protect your Instagram, X, Facebook, and other social media accounts against a hack, read and implement the following:

Common user mistakes Consequences How to minimise risk Password reuse Credential stuffing, automated ATO Use a password manager; use unique passwords for all accounts Ignoring and disabling MFA Failure leads to full compromise Enable MFA, don’t use push sms, use key-matching or hardware keys Falling for phishing Private data theft, malware injection Verify sender, contact sender via known official channels only Excessive third-party permission Data leak, malware attack, account abuse Periodically review and revoke unused app permissions Neglecting software updates Known vulnerabilities exploitation Enable automatic updates for operating system, browser, and core applications

In conclusion, social media account breaches are rarely caused by a single technical vulnerability; rather, they are a result of preventable user behaviours. Practices such as reusing weak or predictable passwords across multiple platforms significantly increase the risk of compromise. Effective protection, therefore, demands more than basic awareness— it requires a proactive and disciplined approach to account security. Users must remain vigilant, avoiding links from unknown sources and exercising caution even with messages from familiar contacts, as compromised accounts are often used to spread malicious content. By adopting consistent security habits, individuals can greatly reduce their exposure to online threats.