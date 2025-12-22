Tecno Spark 40 review: TDV certification, price and full specs

The Tecno Spark 40 is the latest addition to Tecno’s Spark lineup, a lineup tailored for buyers who want budget-friendly smartphones with a long battery life, a big display, and a decent camera. The Spark 40 delivers reliable day-to-day performance, a smooth interface, and features that offer value for its price.

Buyers get a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with dual flash, an 8-megapixel front camera with flash for clean pictures, a big 6.67-inch display, a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth transitions, and a big 5200 mAh battery that lasts a whole day.

Announced on July 2, 2025, the Tecno Spark 40 ships with Android 15 and HiOS 15.1, so you’re getting the latest software after purchase.

Tecno Spark 40 price in Nigeria

The 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage option usually sells between ₦132,531 ($91.40) and ₦150,000 ($103.45). The higher model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB costs around ₦270,000 ($186.21). The additional ₦70,000 ($48.28) is the added charge for improved performance and extra storage.

Tecno Spark 40 full specifications

The Tecno Spark 40 delivers a lot of value to budget users. It focuses on a big display, a reasonable refresh rate, and a strong battery.

Model build

The phone measures 165.6 mm in height, 77 mm in width, 7.7 mm in thickness, and weighs 188 grams. A Corning Gorilla Glass protects the screen. The frame is plastic and contributes significantly to its light weight. It has an IP64 rating, which gives protection against dust and water splashes. It is also drop-resistant up to 1.5m. It is available in Ink Black, Titanium Grey, Veil White, and Mirage Blue.

Display

Buyers get a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with an 84.2% screen-to-body ratio. The resolution is 720 x 1600 pixels, and the pixel density is up to 263ppi. Its 120Hz refresh rate keeps scrolling and transitions smoothly.

Performance and software

The budget-friendly smartphone runs on the Mediatek Helio G81, built on a 12 nm process, for the non-NFC version, while the NFC version runs on the Mediatek Helio G91, also built on a 12 nm process. The processor features two Octa-core 2.0 GHz and six Cortex-A75 at 1.8 GHz. The Mali-G52 MC2 handles the graphics. The software delivers enough power to run at 120Hz without paying a higher price. It also ships with Android 15 and HiOS 15.1 and features an Ella voice assistant.

Memory and storage

Buyers can choose between 4 GB, 6 GB, or 8 GB of RAM, with storage options of 128 GB and 256 GB. For buyers who need more space, the smartphone supports a microSDXC card.

Cameras

The rear camera system features a 50MP wide-angle PDAF camera with an Auxiliary lens and a dual-LED flash. The front camera is an 8 MP wide-angle and supports Dual-LED flash for better low-light imaging. The rear camera records at 1440p@30fps and 1080p@30fps. The front camera records at 1080p@30fps.

Battery and charging

Tecno Spark 40 comes with a 5200 mAh battery. Charging is 45 W and takes approximately 55 minutes to reach 100%.

Connectivity and sensors

The phone supports dual Nano SIMs with GSM/HSPA/LTE. Buyers get Wi-Fi, and selected markets get NFC. Ports include an infrared port and a USB Type-C port. Security options include a side fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock.

Tecno Spark 40 4-year lag-free promise

The Tecno Spark 40 is officially advertised as offering a 4-year lag-free guarantee, meaning users will get optimal performance from the device 4 years after purchase. The phone is designed for outstanding durability, reducing the need for frequent replacements over the 4 years.

Other models of the phone, such as the Tecno Spark 40 Pro and the Tecno Spark 40 Pro+, are marketed with a 5-year lag-free guarantee.

Why budget phones usually lag after a year

Budget phones’ performance drops after a year because they mostly use less powerful components, such as processors, and are made from less durable materials. They receive fewer software/security updates to justify their low prices.

Budget phone users often experience battery degradation, lag, and frequent hardware replacements after a year of use. Why is the Tecno 40 Spark different?

What is TÜV SÜD certification?

TÜV SÜD (Technischer Überwachungsverein Süd, meaning Technical Inspection Association South) is a globally recognised independent testing, inspection, and certification organisation based in Germany.

The certification is for fluency ratings of Android mobiles with touchscreens, meaning the device has undergone inspections and meets specific safety, quality, and sustainability criteria. The certification process is in two phases:

60-month fluency rating: Used to evaluate how smoothly the product operates after ageing, based on a 60-month model.

Used to evaluate how smoothly the product operates after ageing, based on a 60-month model. 72-month fluency rating: Is used to evaluate how smoothly the product operates after ageing based on a 72-month model.

By passing the third-party certification process, the Tecno Spark 40 demonstrates its quality despite being a budget phone. However, buyers should know that the certification is a lab-controlled test and doesn’t guarantee that the battery won’t degrade if charged with a bad charger, or that the screen won’t break if dropped with considerable force.

Tecno Spark 40 comparison with other Spark versions

The Tecno Spark 40 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers value to buyers with a strong battery, a 120Hz refresh rate, 4G LTE, and a 50MP camera that delivers clean pictures.

Tecno Spark 30

The Tecno Spark 30 offers a slightly different focus than the newer Spark 40. It uses the Helio G91 chipset (found in the NFC version of the Spark 40) but stands out with a 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary camera. While the Spark 40 focuses on speed and durability with its 45 W charging and IP64 rating, the Spark 30 prioritised raw camera resolution, offering a sharper sensor than the 50 MP found on the newer model.

Tecno Spark 30C

The Spark 30C is the direct blueprint for the Spark 40. It introduced the 120 Hz refresh rate on an HD+ screen and used the Helio G81 chipset, just like the standard Spark 40. However, the Spark 30C charges more slowly with 18 W charging and a standard 5000 mAh battery. The Spark 40 takes this foundation and “supercharges” it with 45 W speed and a larger 5200 mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 20

The Tecno Spark 20 reminds you how priorities have shifted in the budget space. It featured a 32 MP selfie camera, which is significantly sharper than the Spark 40’s 8 MP front camera. However, the Spark 20 feels dated in use due to its slower 90 Hz refresh rate and the older Helio G85 processor. It shows that Tecno traded selfie resolution to give the Spark 40 a smoother screen and better durability.

Frequently asked questions

Does the Tecno Spark 40 support 5G networks?

The standard Tecno Spark 40 is a 4G LTE device. However, Tecno released a Spark 40 5G variant in select markets. For the base model, you are limited to 4G connectivity, but it supports VoLTE for clear calls.

Is the Tecno Spark 40 water-resistant?

Partially, a significant upgrade for this series is the inclusion of an IP64 rating. The Tecno Spark 40 is fully dust-tight and splash-resistant from any direction (rain or spills); it is not designed to be submerged underwater.

How fast does the Spark 40 charge?

The device supports 45W Fast Charging, which is a significant improvement over previous generations—the Spark 40 battery charges to 50% in approximately 55 minutes.

What is the refresh rate of the Tecno Spark 40 display?

The phone features a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and fluid animations. The screen is a 6.67-inch IPS LCD with a punch-hole cutout, offering a modern look and decent outdoor brightness.

Which processor does the Spark 40 use for gaming?

The base Spark 40 runs on the MediaTek Helio G81 (or G91, depending on region) processor. It is an entry-level gaming chip capable of running popular titles like PUBG Mobile or Free Fire at Medium settings, but it may struggle with high-end games at high graphics settings.

What is the resolution of the Spark 40 primary camera?

It sports a 50 MP primary rear camera with an auxiliary AI lens for depth processing. It supports features like Super Night Mode and can record video up to 1440p (2K) at 30fps. The front camera is an 8 MP shooter with dual flash.

Does the Tecno Spark 40 come with the latest Android version?

Yes, the Spark 40 ships with Android 15 out of the box, with Tecno’s HiOS 15.1 skin.