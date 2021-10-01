TechCabal Daily – eWallets, eNaira and eNdependence

Today’s also the day the Central Bank of Nigeria is launching the state-backed digital currency, the eNaira. If successful, Nigeria will be the seventh country in the world to fully launch a digital currency, following behind the Bahamas, China, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, and Grenada.

It’s the country’s 61st Independence! But that’s not the only reason Nigerians are marking this day.

QUICK FIRE 🔥 WITH COURA SENE

Coura Sene is the General Manager Wave Senegal and Head of Francophone Africa Public Policy at Wave Mobile Money.

She has built a career in electronic payments and operations, working in several positions for Orange, Wizall, WANGO and the SMA Group.

Coura, please explain your job to a five-year-old.

I help millions of people in Africa send and receive money easily and at extremely affordable rates – all on their mobile phones.

What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career/life?

The value of relationships. Soft skills are just as important as technical skills.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received in your career?

Just do it.

What (singular) achievement are you most proud of?

Moving back to Senegal with my family. I’m so proud I get to make a difference both professionally, via Wave, and, personally, by raising our children in my home country with my husband.

Tell us about something you love doing that you’re terrible at. And tell us about something you really do not like doing that you’re great at.

Knitting. I would have loved to be able to knit my own home decoration items.

Driving. I’m a great driver, but I hate driving.

What new ways of doing things will you keep from this past year?

Building closer relationships with high-level stakeholders remotely and virtually engaging with my teams without any of us losing our drive and determination.