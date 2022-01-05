TechCabal Daily – BlackBerry blacks out

This is the first licensing deal Amazon has signed with an African production company, and it joins Netflix, Showmax, and IrokoTV to become one of the few video streamers for African content on the continent.

Inkblot Studios was founded by Chinaza Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo, Omotayo Adeola, and Damola Ademola in 2010, and it is responsible for some of Nigeria’s biggest blockbusters such as The Wedding Party 1 & 2 and The Set Up.

BLACKBERRY BLACKS OUT

In the early 2010s—around the same time millennials thought Facebook was cool(er) and Bitcoin affordable—owning a Blackberry was the summary of many people’s life goals. Whipping out a BlackBerry Curve meant you were the coolest kid on campus; flashing a BlackBerry Porsche or Passport? Well, that meant your net worth was on par with the income of most bars at the time. 😑

There’s no doubt that Research In Motion (RIM) once ruled the smartphone world, owning about 43% of the market share in the US in Q1 2010 and 20% globally. In September 2013, right at its peak, there were about 85 million active devices globally. In many countries, creators branded the BlackBerry logo on everything from perfume packets to rubber slippers to help push sales, and it seemed to work.

By 2016, however, BlackBerry’s market share in the smartphone market had dropped to <0%, owning about 207,900 of the 432 million active smartphones. Yesterday, more than a decade after its peak, RIM officially shut down functionality for most BlackBerry devices. What this means is that all devices with BlackBerry OS 7 and BlackBerry 10 devices will no longer have reliable access to functions like calls, internet, SMS, or even BBM.

What went wrong?

Well, the same thing that happened to Navigator and Houseparty, and the same thing that’s happening to Clubhouse.

BlackBerry didn’t adapt and someone else got the edge (no pun intended).

If there’s anything anyone remembers from using a BlackBerry—other than BBM pins and auto-status updates that revealed many secrets—it’s the hassle that came with downloading an app from the BlackBerry app store. It was difficult for developers to get their app onto the store, and it could often be just as difficult for users to download and use these apps.

Secondly, Apple—and arguably Android smartphones—brought innovation with full touchscreen devices. There was a time BlackBerry’s ever-present QWERTY keyboard was a lovable feature, but by 2010, when people began lusting after larger screens for accessibility, the keyboard on the bottom part of all BlackBerry devices became a hankering scab that most people wanted peeled off. BlackBerry didn’t innovate fast enough and Apple dropped iPhone after iPhone, quickly attracting users with its full-screen options and non-buggy app stores.

By the time the iPhone 4 was released, Apple had surpassed RIM with device sales and BlackBerry went on a downward spiral that ended yesterday.

Didn’t BlackBerry release some touchscreen phones?

Yeah, the Z10s, and the BlackBerry Aurora, and even the BlackBerry Evolve X of 2018.

Some critics argue that even when BlackBerry released the Bold 5 and the Torch in 2011, both of which had touch screen options, it was already too late. Users had seen just how buggy things could get on BlackBerry, and they preferred the accessibility iPhone and Androids offered, one of which was the option to use Google as a search engine, as opposed to BlackBerry’s mandatory use of Bing.

Moving forward

While BlackBerries may now be vintage tech items people will one day show their kids, its parent company RIM is still pushing through. It’s now a cybersecurity firm, which recorded about $1 billion in revenue in 2020.

Personally, I still miss the BlackBerry. They had some pretty sleek devices. True story, in 2019, I tried to sell my old Bold 5 in Dantokpa, Benin, and the vendor threatened to beat me with the phone. 🤧. In Wuse, Nigeria, I was offered ₦2,000 (>$5) to leave the shop and never return. 😭