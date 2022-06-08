👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – These MFS again

To use TikTok’s customisable avatars , search for “TikTok avatars” in Effects. Then, you can then either use a preset look or hit “new” to create a custom avatar.

And now, the proliferation of AR avatars continues as TikTok also launches its own customisable avatar feature.

A few years ago, when Apple launched memojis —animated emojis that look like you—iPhone users paraded their avatars around because their phones finally had the one thing Androids did not. Their joy turned to ruins in 2020 when Snapchat launched Bitmojis for Androids and iOS. 🌚

All these acquisitions have helped push MFS Africa closer to its vision of having a presence in all 54 African countries, serving 500 million people and millions of MSMEs.

While this will be the fintech’s first off-continent acquisition, it has acquired 3 other African startups in its bid to expand its digital payments network. Previous acquisitions include Sochitel in 2016, Beyonic in 2020, and more recently Baxi in 2021.

MFS Africa’s acquisition of GTP will offer MFS Africa 2 things: the fintech will be able to offer its users prepaid cards which they can credit using their mobile money wallets, and the deal will see the fintech expand into the US.

GTP, on the other hand, is a prepaid and mobile payment platform that integrates several prepaid cards with a single bank account, and allows users to shop online. Over 500,000 users across 30 countries use GTP’s platform.

MFS Africa is the largest fintech interoperability hub in Africa. With over 320 million customers, it connects banks, telcos, and money transfer operators across over 35 countries via a single integration point.

This week, MFS Africa, a pan-African digital payments company, has announced that it will be acquiring US-based payments software company, Global Technology Partners (GTP), in a $34 million deal.

Well, just like Egypt-born Swvl’s acquisition of Volt Lines and Zeelo , another African company is crossing continental borders for acquisition.

We frequently hear of African companies acquiring other African companies, or of foreign companies acquiring African companies.

KENYA WANTS CRYPTO MINERS TO USE CLEAN ENERGY

Remember when Elon Musk approved BTC as a payment option at Tesla and later changed his mind due to environmental concerns? Well, we can’t say if Elon’s concerns were as altruistic as he claims.

What we can tell you is that there are worldwide concerns about the damaging effect that mining cryptocurrencies have on our climate, and Kenya’s energy production company KenGen is offering cryptocurrency miners a safer means of mining.

What is so concerning about cryptocurrency mining?

Mining bitcoin alone consumes 26.73 terawatt-hours of electricity per year and is estimated to generate between 22 and 22.9 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions a year. Carbon emissions are gases that cause global warming, and these numbers are worrisome.

Why does it create so much pollution?

The mining of bitcoin is done solely on computers (so if you thought that coins were literally mined from the ground, perish that thought).

This whole protocol for mining crypto is called “proof of work”, and it is indeed a lot of work, which is why it demands a lot of computing power and, consequently, a large amount of electrical energy, most of which is generated by burning fossil fuels.

Where does the Kenyan government come in?

The cryptocurrency industry is looking to reduce 100% of its carbon emissions by 2030.

One of the ways it is trying to achieve this is by generating energy for its computation using clean energy. Clean energy is energy that is produced without damaging the environment. Examples are hydro-powered energy, and the geothermal energy which the Kenyan government is now offering.

Kenya’s clean energy

Overall, 80% of KenGen’s power generation comes from renewable sources including hydro and wind. The company, however, has not revealed how much energy it generates.

Peketsa Mwangi, KenGen’s geothermal development director, said that they have been receiving requests from miners who want to purchase its energy. Some have requested to start with 20 MW and upscale later. Now, the plan is to have miners set up in an energy park at the company’s main geothermal power station in Olkaria, Naivasha, 123 km from the capital, Nairobi.

While maintaining its stance against crypto trading because of the scams that its citizens have suffered, the Kenyan government is looking to contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions caused by bitcoin mining by offering clean energy.