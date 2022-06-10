👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Acquiring access to Kenya

Not saying the features won’t work but my phone has a bedtime feature that reminds me to sleep, and turns off colour and sound every day by 8PM. Something definitely takes a snooze at 8PM, and it’s that pesky alarm.

TikTok will be adding a summary dashboard that will show a summary of the app usage. It will also allow users set a reminder that pops up after they’ve used the app for a certain period.

The platform is planning to launch a set of features that will help users engage the app in healthy amounts.

BOOMPLAY EXPANDS TO COTE D’IVOIRE

Boomplay , a Chinese-owned music streaming platform for African artists and songs, has launched in Côte d’Ivoire.

Yesterday the platform opened the doors of its Ivorian offices in Abidjan to enhance music streaming, and help Ivorian artists reach a broader audience within and outside the continent.

Côte d’Ivoire marks the 6th African country with Boomplay’s presence after Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana and Cameroon.

Speaking about the launch, Boomplay Côte d’Ivoire General Manager, Paola Audrey Ndengue, said, “We’re particularly proud to establish a presence in Abidjan, a creative and cultural hub in the region. The warm welcome our team has received from artists, local partners and stakeholders is a strong indicator for us moving forward. Boomplay is committed to contributing to the dynamism of the Ivorian music industry’.”

While there is no available data on the growth of Côte d’Ivoire’s music streaming industry, several of its artists have risen to prominence in the past few years due to an increase in streaming services. For example, French singer-songwriter Kikimoteleba rose in Spotify’s ranks when his hit single Tigini exceeded 15 million streams. Others have also been thrust into the spotlight on social media; the Nigerian remix of Aboutou Roots La Blessure, for instance, have been used in thousands of videos across the internet.

With the launch of Boomplay, Ivorian artists now have access to 70 million active users on a platform where they’ll be paid per stream/purchase.

The company has a freemium model similar to YouTube where users can play music for free but with ad intermissions, or pay for an ad-free version.

According to Director of Artist and Media Relations, Tosin Sorinola, “This physical presence extends Boomplay’s mission to promote local talent by providing them with a platform and resources within and outside of the service, which enables them to reach a wider audience of music lovers across the continent. We are delighted to provide a transparent service which ensures that artists get due revenue from their music streaming.”