On July 11 2021, the Togolese Republic announced the completion and re-launch of Togo VOYAGE, the country’s electronic visa issuance system (e-Visa). The fully-digitized website will simplify and streamline the entire visa process for travellers and migrants. Developed and launched in Togo, the solution marks an important milestone in the government’s Digital 2025 Strategy.

The modern system will allow visa applicants to complete the entire process electronically, taking away the need to show up at the embassy or an immigrant office. Additionally, the website will allow departing and arriving travelers to complete all the necessary health formalities to ensure safe travel—including paying for the mandatory PCR tests.

Currently, the platform and its supporting mechanism are only deployed at the air borders. However, the government plans to extend it to land and sea borders throughout the year 2022. The project is carried out by the Togo Digital Agency (Agence Togo Digital, ATD), which has been designated as a ‘catalyst for digital transformation in public administration’ in the country.

In a press release shared with TechCabal, H.E. Madam Cina Lawson, Minister of Digital Economy and Transformation for Togo expressed Togo’s ambition to digitise the economy

“Once again, Togo has proven to be an innovator in the field of digitization on the continent and globally. As we ambition to become a digital service hub and an international centre for innovation and expertise we are modernising all sectors of our economy and launching Voyage Togo is one more bold step toward that.”

H.E. Gen. Damehame Yark, Minister of Security and Civil Protection maintained that the new platform will help enhance security at the borders as it enables to create a unique database for entry and exit of the territory

“I am pleased with Voyage Togo platform because it is revolutionizing our work methods. Today, we have access to a unique and virtual database of travellers coming in and moving out of the country, making it a hundred times faster to process and allowing our national security services to deliver more efficiently,” he said.

H.E. Prof. Robert Dussey, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration expressed his excitement concerning the achieved milestone. “The Voyage Togo platform is streamlining travel processes and formalities to and from our country. This is great news for foreigners wanting to come to Togo,” he said.

In line with the Digital 2025 Strategy, the Togolese government has committed itself to the digitisation of all public service by 2025. The overarching purpose of the strategy is to make it easier for the government to deliver efficient services for its citizens, and for investors to do business in Togo.

