Errand360, a bicycle delivery company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Jumia Food in Nigeria to offer last-mile logistics services to the company’s customers.

Launched in 2021, Errand360 was designed to serve customers with demands for quick and short errands within their communities. Users can leverage the company’s mobile app to request for a variety of delivery services, all of which are completed with bicycles.

Errand360’s latest partnership with Jumia will allow for meal deliveries via the Jumia Food app to be seamlessly delivered to customers through Errand360’s fleet of bicycles and hundreds of drivers.

Jaiyeola David, Errand360’s co-founder, has reportedly described the deal as a game changer for the logistics company.

“This Jumia deal is a nationwide deal, and for at least 3 years across multiple locations with at least 100 riders, to start with. It’s a mega deal and a gamechanger for the company and will see the company deliver thousands of orders monthly,” he said

Errand360, which raised a pre-seed funding round in November 2021, is currently operational in Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan, and has so far delivered over 55,000 orders across Nigeria.

