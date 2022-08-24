Payments company Cellulant Zambia has signed a partnership agreement with fashion retailer LC Waikiki which will enable LC Waikiki customers to make payments through Cellulant’s Tingg digital payment platform.

Speaking in a press statement about the partnership, LC Waikiki Zambia country manager Sevda Bilen stated that using mobile money to pay for clothes and other accessories is going to be a huge advantage for the company in Zambia as well as a value-add forLC Waikiki customers.

“LC Waikiki Zambia customers now have a wider choice of payment methods. True to our mission that offers fashion at affordable prices in line with the belief that “everyone deserves to dress well”, every one of our clientele can now seamlessly pay at any of our stores through Tingg. Consistently providing convenience for our clientele is something we strive to achieve daily,” she added.

Cellulant’s Tingg is a payments gateway that offers a single unified payments experience, enabling businesses in Africa and anywhere in the world to accept all relevant payment methods.

The company claims that the platform has served over 550,000 unique consumers through a network of over 100,000 merchants across major Kenyan towns, offering customers a seamless payment experience. The platform has also been rolled out in Ghana.

In Zambia, Cellulant has onboarded five leading Zambian water utility companies on Tingg, allowing over 300,000 of the companies’ customers to pay their water bills with their preferred mobile money and selected bank accounts.

