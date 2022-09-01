South African startup Trabel has expanded its PBX-over-GSM solution NoPBX to Namibia through a partnership with TelePassport Communications.

Trabel’s NoPBX platform allows any business to set up their business switchboard, choose their own telephone numbers and be active in minutes using just their existing cellphones.

According to Trabel, the name NoPBX speaks to the fact that with the NoPBX system, a company needs none of the usual items needed for a phone system—technical assistance, physical phone lines or telephones, hardware, battery backup, technicians, and contracts.

NoPBX launched in South Africa at the end of 2020 and Trabel claims that it has enjoyed rapid growth since then amongst small and medium-sized businesses with clients across industries, from agriculture and technology to hospitality, events, medicine and law.

The expansion follows a proof-of-concept phase during which the NoPBX technology was bedded down and tested on the Namibian phone networks.

“NoPBX has done away with all the complexities and most of the costs of owning a business telephone system. Moreover, it makes corporate level telecommunications now accessible to companies of any size, from a single user to tens or even hundreds of employees,” says Anton Potgieter, MD of Trabel.

TelePassport Communications MD Nadia Zilio stated that, “This launch is the culmination of over a year of effort by all the parties. We are very excited to be able to bring this revolutionary product to Namibia and are really looking forward to providing a new and exciting business telecoms offering to Namibian businesses.”

