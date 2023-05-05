Vodacom has launched Mozambique’s first 5G network. The mobile network operator plans to deploy 5G services at selected sites in Maputo, Matola; the central area of Nampula; downtown Nacala, Munhava, Maquinino and Chipanga neighbourhoods; Beira; and Tete.

“5G Technology will significantly improve the quality of the telecommunications service provided in the country, particularly in the materialisation of the Internet of things (IoT), [as] well as ‘smart everything’ (smart cities, smart agriculture, smart ports, etc.), as it is the technology that better supports these cases,” said Mateus Magala, Mozambique’s Minister of Transport and Communications.

Vodacom, which operates in seven other African countries, added that it was excited to bring quality network connectivity to communities across Africa, bringing individuals and businesses closer to the global digital economy.

The telco’s CEO, Nuno Quelhas stated that 5G would help improve the quality of life and promote the growth of the youthful population.

“5G would help to expand financial inclusion in Mozambique, as the aim is to cover 75% of the adult Mozambican population by 2025 and make payments through M-Pesa available anywhere in the country,” he added.

According to data from Omdia, Vodacom Mozambique is the country’s biggest mobile operator with over 11.3 million customers in the first quarter of 2023. It has achieved a 75% coverage rate on its 2G network and 80% coverage on its 4G network.

