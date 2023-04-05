Liquid Intelligent Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government of Zambia to launch a new data centre in the country.

The agreement is part of an initiative to accelerate the country’s digital transformation and provide reliable and affordable connectivity to all Zambians. The data centre is intended to respond to increasing data-hosting needs from local businesses and hyperscalers establishing their presence in Zambia.

Additionally, the MOU entails a planned expansion of Liquid’s fibre network will see the connection of more towns across the country, and the physical infrastructure needed to connect schools and clinics along Liquid’s network will also be deployed.

Liquid will also be working with the government to offer public and private cloud, and cyber security solutions to support the digitisation of government services.

The MOU was signed by Hon. Felix Mutati, Zambia’s Minister of Technology and Science, and Nic Rudnick, Group Deputy Chairman of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, on Tuesday, the 7th of March, during the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), which took place in Doha.

“We recognise the significant efforts that the Zambian government is making to accelerate the country’s digital transformation and share His Excellency, President Hichilema’s vision for the development of Zambia’s digital economy. Given the conducive investment environment, we are committed to further investments in Zambia’s digital infrastructure,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO, Cassava Technologies.

According to recent statistics, the Africa data centre market size is expected to cross $3 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of over 12%.

