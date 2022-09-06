Image Source: Showmax

Showmax, an African video streaming service, has appointed Opeoluwa Filani as its first General Manager for its Nigeria operations. In his role as General Manager, Filani will oversee the Showmax Nigeria operations, provide strategic direction and implement programs to ensure the attainment of business growth and profit objectives. The move further demonstrates Showmax’s plan to expand its presence and investment in the country.

In the past year, Showmax has launched several Nigerian original shows, such as the record-breaking Real Housewives of Lagos and the Afrobeats docu-series, Journey of the Beats. Across Africa, Showmax has released more than 40 original African series and movies in the last year. Showmax Pro gives subscribers access to big football competitions, including the English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, and the UEFA Europa League via SuperSport. The platform will also live stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement shared with TechCabal, Yolisa Phahle, the CEO of MultiChoice Connected Video, said, “Opeoluwa brings many years of relevant experience and a refreshing perspective to business development. His appointment couldn’t have come at a better time as this is a defining period for our business in Nigeria. I am confident that with his experience and vision, Opeoluwa will drive Showmax Nigeria to even greater heights.”

Filani has over 16 years of senior management experience, working in various roles in sales and marketing. Before joining Showmax, he was the Country Sales Director at JCDeaux, a multinational out-of-home advertising company, where he led the Sales and Marketing department.

“These are exciting times for the SVoD […] industry in Africa and Showmax is right at the centre of this emerging sector. Showmax’s commitment to developing a local Nigerian strategy I believe is right for this fast-changing environment and I am happy to be a part of it. I look forward to working with the team and building on the amazing work that has been done over the past couple of years,”said Filani.

Share this article