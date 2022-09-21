🚀Entering Tech #004: How to become a social media manager

This week we’re looking at becoming a social media manager, your internet besties. Read on for more gist on what to expect, what not to expect, and what companies and the public expect from you (for better or worse).

If you love being online listening to other people show off what they have—or don’t have—ten you’ll love this week’s tech career. It’s all about showing off your brands or companies.

Some trivia before we begin. Answers are at the bottom of this newsletter.

You’ve definitely heard about social media managers.

You know how every company, brand or celebrity these days has a Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or even TikTok account?

It’s all social media managers. They’re the brains and fingers behind the screen.

💡 About 59% of the world’s 7 billion+ population is on social media; that’s 4.70 billion people either watching videos on TikTok, connecting with friends on Facebook or joining 7 PM Spaces on moaning on Twitter.

Social media managers present brands to these people using content creation to endear you to different products. They are the digital voices and community builders that amplify the work of businesses and people.

Think about any time you’ve bought merch from a celebrity or a company? Or think about tweets you’ve seen that made you buy a product. That’s what social media managers do, they market products and services through storytelling and community building.

A great example is the Netflix Naija Twitter manager who uses tone and trends to get more subscribers for the company. Because the social media manager tweets relatable things, more people will follow the page and they’re more likely to sign up for Netflix because of it.

They go by other names too including digital marketer, brand manager, audience engagement manager, and community manager.

🌟The good news? Social media management is one of the few tech roles you can learn and do with just your mobile phone.