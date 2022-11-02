Cryptocurrency platform Luno and food distribution non-profit organization FoodForward SA have partnered up to enable South Africans make charitable donations using bitcoin.

According to Andy Du Plessis, the managing director at FoodForward SA, using crypto for donations allows for transparency and ensures that all payments are completely auditable.

“Transparency and innovation are central to the way we operate at FoodForward SA. Thanks to our partnership with Luno, SA’s largest crypto platform, donors can contribute Bitcoin to support our food security efforts. The underlying technology prevents corruption and reduces fees, which is vital for any non-profit organisation,” Du Plessis added.

FoodForward SA works by recovering good quality, edible surplus food from manufacturers, retailers and farmers to re-distribute to nearly 2,750 vetted organisations that reach nearly 950,000 vulnerable people daily. In the last financial year, the organization claims to have delivered 48 million meals to vulnerable people across South Africa.

For Luno, Christo de Wit, SA country manager, stated that another benefit is the ability to receive Bitcoin donations almost instantly from anywhere in the world.

“Bitcoin transactions are transparent so you know that your full donation is going directly to the cause. And there are no charges to the organisation other than the standard fee charged by the Bitcoin network. 100% of the amount donated goes directly to FoodForward SA. In this way, FoodForward SA can reach even more vulnerable South Africans,” de Wit said.

Delivering one meal costs FoodForward SA R0.68. Donations can be made here and donors do not have to be Luno customers to contribute.

