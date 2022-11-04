👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Nigeria’s quest for information

All that’s left for this super app is an update that alerts us to WhatsApp’s annual outages. 🫥

Yesterday, WhatsApp also announced its increasing group sizes from 512 people to 1024 people. Users will also be able to access in-chat polls and 32-person video calls.

WhatsApp Communities is a new feature that allows users to create one large group—a Community—that hosts several other groups.

This is just one of the four updates that Whatsapp will be rolling out over the next few months.

NIGERIA APPROVES SOCIAL MEDIA REGULATORY POLICY

Isa Panatami, minister of communications and digital economy, and Kashifu Abdullahi, director general of NITDA

Nigerians may be celebrating the signing of the Nigeria Startup Bill into law, but another regulatory policy that threatens online freedom has been signed into law.

In June, Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) announced that it had developed the draft Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries.

Now, the Code has been approved by Nigeria’s minister of communications and digital economy Isa Pantami as part of the practices of NITDA.

What’s the Code about?

According to the NITDA Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relationships, Hadiza Umar, the Code is supposedly aimed at “protecting the fundamental human rights of Nigerians and non-Nigerians living in the country, as well as defining guidelines for interacting on the digital ecosystem”.

The Code instructs that all Interactive Computer Service Platforms with more than 100,000 users would be required to fulfil certain conditions in order to operate in the country. This includes US-based social media platforms and indigenous sites like Nairaland.

All these platforms would have to be registered to operate in Nigeria, pay tax, appoint country representatives, and more notably, “provide information to the Nigerian government on harmful accounts, troll groups, and deleting all information that violates Nigerian law”.

The problem

There are beneficial provisions of the Code which stay true to its proposed mission. The Code prohibits the distribution of revenge porn and child sexual assault materials (CSAM).

However, it seeks to control what kind of information Nigerians can post about on and offline. Part IV of the code, for example, prescribes that all content that is contrary to morality, or public interest should be deleted once a complaint is made. This brings to light the possibility of the Nigerian government going after citizens who post “blasphemous” materials since blasphemy is a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment in many Nigerian states.

The Code outlines 5 classes of information highlighted: misinformation, disinformation, harmful content, unlawful content, and prohibited materials—ambiguous classes that are not criminalised under Nigerian law.

Zoom out: NITDA is yet to announce when the Code will come into effect, so stakeholders still have a chance to share feedback. Uganda also enacted a similar law a few weeks ago prescribing fines and imprisonment for online personalities who post harmful content.