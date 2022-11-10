👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Uganda in space

Happy pre-Friday 🌞

Twitter is doing some dumb things.

Don’t believe us? Take it from CEO and owner, Elon Musk, who tweeted: “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.”

This week, one of those things reared its head in the form of a new verification system.

Previously, if you wanted to get the blue checkmark on Twitter, you had to apply and prove your existence and notability. But Musk changed all that.

The billionaire stated that all anyone had to do to get verified was join Twitter’s $7.99/month premium subscription, Twitter Blue.

Basically, for $7.99 a month, you could be anyone you want on Twitter. People pointed this flaw out and Musk and the Twitter team came up with a not-so-wise solution: two verified checks.

Subscribers to Twitter Blue would get the original blue checkmark, while legitimate accounts would get grey badges titled “Official”.

The new system started rolling out yesterday, but it didn’t last long. Musk killed the feature hours after the roll-out—literally.

The good news is that we can expect more fun improv classes from Musk on how to look busy. The bad news? We’re the guinea pigs!