Be Mobile Africa launches crypto payments for businesses

Pan-African neobank, Be Mobile Africa, has announced the launch of its cryptocurrency payments gateway, which will allow businesses and merchants in Africa to accept and make payments with Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH), as well as USD stable coins such as USDC and USDT.

According to a statement, customers will be able to automatically convert incoming crypto payments in ZAR, USD or EUR or have the option to store crypto fully on Be Mobile Africa.

Be Mobile Africa claims that the new cryptocurrency payment gateway will offer SMEs fees up to 10 times cheaper than traditional banks and real-time transactions.

“It’s important to remember that for a multitude of reasons, Africa is one of the fastest-growing crypto markets in the world. Many African businesses don’t have access to the same tools that are available in western market and are therefore leapfrogging to crypto when it comes to payments…This new payment gateway is a game changer,” stated Be Mobile Africa CEO, Dr. Cédric Jeannot.

The Canada-based neobank officially launched in South Africa in September. With a presence in 30 other African countries, Be Mobile Africa is on a mission to make banking accessible to the unbanked and underbanked in the country.

