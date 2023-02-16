startups

SEC-regulated Monieworx sets a precedent for crowdfunding startups in Nigeria

By Feb 16, 2023
Image of crowdfunding

Crowdfunding mock up image | Credits: VestorBridge

Monieworx, a platform where businesses can access capital from retail investors to scale their operations, has set a precedent for crowdfunding startups in Nigeria by leading its go-to-market strategy by securing regulatory approval 

Monieworx operates a debt funding model, which means that the hosted businesses will be required to pay back the crowdfunded loans at interest rates ranging from 10–12%.

Earlier this week, the company announced that it had facilitated the raise of about ₦100,000,000 ($217,155) for three businesses, in just ten days of opening the investments to its army of small-ticket retail investors.

For Monieworx, the goal is to become a powerhouse where small and medium-scale enterprises can access alternative capital for their operations. With over 40 million SMEs in Nigeria accounting for about 84% of total employment, and contributing to about half of the nation’s GDP, the importance of a crowdfunding platform that meets the SME financing gap is well demonstrated.

Over the past year, Monieworx claims to have onboarded over 42,000 users as it seeks to build a suitable “banking replacement” which will position the company as the SME-focused financier of first choice.

“SME financing is at an inflexion point. We have been presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win customer primacy, and we intend to seize it with both hands. Owning alternative investments will become increasingly valuable,” Ali Yakubu-Concern, Monieworx’s managing director and CEO said in a press release seen by TechCabal

Regulation makes the difference

Perhaps, Monieworx’s most attractive quality is that it is a regulated entity, a feat the company choruses at every opportunity it gets. Licenced under Nigeria’s Investments and Securities Act (ISA), Monieworx became authorised and regulated by the SEC as a crowdfunding intermediary in December 2022, making it one of the pioneering crowdfunding platforms in Nigeria.

Get the best African tech newsletters in your inbox

More from this author

Read Next

Read more