🚀Entering Tech #20: How to become a customer success manager

Greetings, ET readers 🖖🏾

Before I dive into today’s topic, I have some news to share with you: this will be my final editor’s note in Entering Tech *cue the sobs*. I’m wrapping up my last week as TechCabal’s managing editor, and will no longer be contributing to this newsletter after today’s edition. I’m incredibly proud of the work Timi Odueso has put into this newsletter from ideation to execution and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with him on several editions. Following my exit, future intros and notes will be written by Timi or another TechCabal senior editor.

Alright then, back to business. In recent times, Nigerian banking customers have taken to social media to bitterly complain about their experience with poor customer service. As someone who has provided basic support services during my tenure in three different fintech startups, I have to say: the complaints are not pretty at all and the PTSD is real.

Customer experience (CX) is a necessary facet in any B2C tech startup and going by the current state of cashless affairs in Nigeria, more startups need to fine-tune their customer experience pipelines. This is where you, an all-around patient person, come in. The best CX associates and managers can function well under pressure and know how to speak calmly to stressed-out customers. If you are easily angered or have thin skin, I would not recommend applying to a CX role in a startup. But if you enjoy chatting with people, solving end-to-end user problems, and coming up with creative initiatives to keep existing customers happy, then you might be a fantastic CX associate.

Read on to learn more about CX and what it takes to meet the needs of any customer.