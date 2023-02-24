👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Nigeria prepares for the polls

Lire en français

CRYPTO MARKET Bitcoin $23,994 + 0.64% Ether $1,654 + 2.28% BNB $309 + 0.52% Solana $23.94 + 1.17% Name of the coin Price of the coin 24-hour percentage change Source: CoinMarketCap * Data as of 22:30 PM WAT, February 23, 2023.





SEND BY FLUTTERWAVE Receive money from family and friends living abroad in minutes this holiday season with $end. Visit send.flutterwave.com and do it now! This is partner content.

ANGOLA TO INVEST $89 MILLION IN THE CLOUD Image source: BBC The Angolan government has pledgedto invest $89 million for the implementation of the infrastructure of the National Cloud of Angola, according to the country’s ministry of telecommunications, information technologies and social communication. More deets on the project The project comprises two data centres in the capital Luanda and the modernisation of the data centre backup. The two data centres will be interconnected with a 50-gigabit-per-second fibre-optic ring, according to the director of the national institute for the promotion of the information society (INFOSI), André Pedro. The main data centre will house 204 server cabinets, and execution and equipping are estimated to take 15 months. Project timeline and benefits The project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024. All data centre silos of the ministerial departments will be transferred to the platform, and the state will save as much as 60% in data costs and also reduce costs associated with overlapping investments in building data centres. Zoom out: It looks like the Angolan government is trying to hop on the burgeoning African data centre industry which is expected to have garnered a 13% growth by 2027.





TC INSIGHTS: FUNDING TRACKER This week, South African car subscription startup, Planet42, raised $100 million in combined equity and debt funding to help it accelerate its expansion. The $15 million equity round was co-led by Naspers and ARS Holdings, with participation from existing and new shareholders, including Rivonia Road Capital, which also provided a $75 million credit facility. Private investors contributed a further $10 million in debt financing. Here are the other deals this week: Co-Creation Hub closed a new partnership with the Mastercard Foundation under the Mastercard Foundation Ed-Tech Fellowship Programme to launch a $15 million ed-tech accelerator initiative in Kenya and Nigeria. Tanzanian agritech startup BioBuu received $200,000 in seed funding from the GIIG Africa Fund. Jumba, a B2B construction startup based in Kenya, raised $4.5 million in funding in a round led by LocalGlobe. Other participants include Enza Capital, Foundamental, Seedstars International Ventures, Logos Ventures, SpeedInvest, First Check Africa, and Alumni Angel Network. That’s it for this week! Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn for more funding announcements.





REPORT LAUNCH: ID VERIFICATION TRENDS IN AFRICA Customer identity verification through the use of Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance is becoming increasingly important in various industries to prevent money laundering and other types of illicit activity. Businesses and individuals need to be fully aware of the importance of KYC verification and user onboarding. In the latest KYC and user onboarding trends report by Dojah, you’ll see the top trends in customer onboarding across African tech products in 2023 and essential components to efficient KYC in the African market. Download the report now to stay ahead of the curve and protect yourself and your business from fraud.