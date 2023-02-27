Lire en Français

In the past few weeks, Nigeria has been caught up in an election fever that reached a bubbling temperature yesterday and continues to trend. Six months ago, Kenya was in these same crosshairs. For both elections, business operations and dealmaking ground to a crawl, a searing reminder of how politics is deeply and weirdly embedded in the makeup of African economies. Ghana, Egypt, and South Africa are a few of the African elections we will witness next year. See a list of all of them here.

Elections have always happened in one place or another in Africa, so why are these elections important?

The answer is that Africa is overrepresented in the list of emerging markets facing or passing through severe economic crises—with more pain ahead. Here’s what the World Bank says.

The global economy is projected to grow by 1.7% in 2023 and 2.7% in 2024. The sharp downturn in growth is expected to be widespread, with forecasts in 2023 revised down for 95% of advanced economies and nearly 70% of emerging market and developing economies. Over the next two years, per capita income growth in emerging market and developing economies is projected to average 2.8%—a full percentage point lower than the 2010-2019 average. In sub-Saharan Africa—which accounts for about 60% of the world’s extreme poor—growth in per capita income over 2023–24 is expected to average just 1.2%, a rate that could cause poverty rates to rise, not fall. Excluding China, growth in emerging markets and developing economies is expected to decelerate from 3.8% in 2022 to 2.7% in 2023, reflecting significantly weaker external demand compounded by high inflation, currency depreciation, tighter financing conditions, and other domestic headwinds.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, notes that “about 15 percent of low-income countries are already in debt distress and an additional 45 percent are at high risk of debt distress. Among emerging markets, about 25 percent are at high risk and facing default-like borrowing spreads”. This has happened because governments have taken too much of the wrong type of debt. Debt combined with a volatile global situation forms a self-perpetuating debt loop.