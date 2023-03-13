👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – The dry banks of Silicon Valley

Lire en français

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN SILICON VALLEY? On Friday, news broke that the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) had shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Here’s a quick breakdown of why this is a big deal. SVB, the 20th largest bank in America, is the go-to bank for tech startups across the West. In 2019, right before COVID, the bank had about $60 billion from customers’ deposits—most of its customers being startups. COVID, however, brought a funding boom that doubled the startup funding for most regions including America, Europe and Africa. For SVB, this meant customers’ deposits grew from $60 billion in 2019 to $189 billion by 2022. Like all banks, SVB decided to invest some of this money. Its choice investment was mortgage backed securities (MBS) for which it invested—or paid—$80 billion at 1.25% for a 10-year term. Unfortunately, by 2023, the interest rates for MBS grew to 4.65%, which meant that SVB would lose $1.8 billion if it tried to sell the bonds, instead of holding them for the 10-year term. Side bar: Anyone who bought the bonds would be buying them at the 1.65% rate, not the 4.65% rate. Think of how 1 bitcoin in November 2021 was worth $65,000 and now it’s worth $20,000. Well, SVB decided to pack it in and sell the bonds. It planned to gain back the $1.8 billion it would lose via a capital raise from its shareholders. Unfortunately, it announced its $1.8 billion loss and its raise plans at the same time. All its customers got spooked and most started requesting withdrawals. Unfortunately, though, SVB didn’t have the money to recoup. What happens now? Yesterday, the FDIC and the US Federal Reserve announced that all deposits—insured and uninsured—will be protected. Depositors will reportedly be able to acceess their funds starting this week. “No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by taxpayers,” the statement read. This means everyone will get their money back as quickly as possible. It is unknown at this time how many African startups are affected, but fintech Chipper Cash is one of the bank’s customers; SVB also invested in Chipper’s Series C round in 2021. Yesterday, the fintech announced that it had $1 million stuck in the hassle, but the FDIC had assured it that it would get half the funds back this week. The fintech also assured the public that customer operations were not affected. VC firrm Future Africa also announced minimal exposure the bank.





ACCOUNTS FROZEN OVER ILLEGAL FLUTTERWAVE TRANSFERS Last week, Techpoint Africa reported that fintech unicorn Flutterwave had suffered a hack by culprits who transferred about ₦2.9 billion ($6.3 million) from the startup’s account. The fintech promptly denied the hack, stating that it only noticed and reported an “unusual trend in transactions”. Several sources have, however, told TechCabal a different story. Court documents seen by this publication also show the fintech seeking an order to freeze 106 bank accounts—across 27 Nigerian banks and financial institutions—which had directly or indirectly received money from the illegal transfers. Alex Onyia, CEO of Educare, who first tweeted about the hack, told TechCabal that his company lost ₦8 million ($17,391) which was moved from his company’s Flutterwave account by the hacker. His bank, Access Bank, upon investigating, froze the account after noticing the large cash flow. Another victim, Ajeka Illiasu Opaluwa, who is the CEO of crypto exchange platform Pajek Signatures also reports that ₦1.6 billion ($3.4 million), which he received from a Chinese named William Atong Chen, for the sale of USDT, was tagged as part of the stolen Flutterwave funds by his bank. People who received money from Opaluwa also had their accounts frozen, including David Ofedu Audu who had five of his bank accounts affected. TechCabal also spoke to affected people who claim to have no connection to Flutterwave, including Henry Awaka whose Fidelity bank account was listed as the fourth beneficiary in Flutterwave’s suit. Awaka received ₦1,199,291 ($2,607) for the bulk sale of alcoholic drinks—his usual trade—but the amount marked him as a fourth beneficiary for the illegal transfer. So far, there are reportedly 108 victims with frozen accounts who are waiting on Flutterwave for an answer. The fintech is yet to respond to any requests for comments or explanations.





MTN NIGERIA RAISES $271 MILLION MTN Nigeria is currently divesting its assets. Last week, the telco announced that it had raised ₦125 billion ($271 million) as part of its commercial paper issuance. Side bar: Commercial papers are exactly what they sound like: expensive IOUs. They are unsecured loan instruments used by companies that need to raise money fast. In February, the telco announced its plans to raise ₦100 billion ($217 million) to support its working capital and general operating expenses. The Series 4 subscription had a 188-day tenor and was offered at 11%, while the series 5, with a 267-day tenor, was 12.50%. While the company only sought ₦100 billion, it received a 125% subscription. The issuance was completed on March 1, 2023, almost a week after its scheduled date of February 23. Stanbic IBTC Capital arranged the deal while Stanbic IBTC Capital, Chapel Hill Denham Advisory, Coronation Merchant Bank, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, and FSDH Capital were the dealers.





TC INSIGHTS: FUNDING AFRICAN DIGITAL MEDIA Africa’s digital media sector is corresponding with the rising demand for online multimedia content consumption on the continent. Yet, most African digital media outlets have a funding problem. In 2020, African digital media outlets earned 26% of their income from advertising, down slightly from 29% in 2019, with many relying on grant funding as their primary revenue source, according to a study. However, with an advertising-driven business model, the digital media landscape has not proven to be a fertile ground for investment, attracting a paltry amount of VC funding to scale. For example, according to Quantum Media, VC investment in digital media plummeted in the US down to $115 million in 2021 from more than $1 billion in 2015, but not much came to Africa. This makes media outlets in Africa more likely to receive grants than raising VC funding from local and institutional investors. In 2022, there were shining lights in African digital media outfits like Big Cabal Media raising $2.3 million and Stears also announcing a $3.3 million seed round. Also, Ghana-based OMG Digital and Kenya-based Wee Media have raised $1.1 million and $400,000 in seed funding, respectively. David Adeleke, a media analyst and publisher of Communiqué, believes African digital media companies should be raising venture capital, but it depends on the kind of products they can build at zero marginal cost to produce recurrent outsized revenues VC firms look out for. “African digital media outlets cannot generate outsized returns purely based on subscriptions and advertising, as they have to be able to make revenue at five or ten times the level when they first raised funding,” he said. “This paves the way to a clear and good exit path for them, like an acquisition within or outside the continent. Whichever the case may be, their options are still limited.” Africa is projected to be one of the world’s major media consumers by 2030, according to data from Statista. This means the revenue drive of African digital media companies can be accelerated with high-growth digital products by going the extra mile to move beyond ad dependency and experiment with new technologies.





