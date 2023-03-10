How to retrieve lost JAMB registration number 2023

TechCabal

The JAMB registration number is very important for candidates, and you’ll need it even till you graduate from any Nigerian tertiary institution. If you have lost or forgotten your JAMB registration number, don’t worry, you can retrieve it easily.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made it possible for candidates to retrieve their registration number through different means. In this article, we will discuss some of the methods you can use to recover your JAMB registration number.

Method 1: Retrieve lost or forgotten JAMB registration number via Email

If you provided a valid email address during your JAMB registration, you can get back your lost or forgotten registration number via email.

Here’s how:

Open your email application or log in to your email account on your device.

Check your inbox for the email you received from JAMB after your registration.

Open the email and look for your JAMB registration number.

If you cannot find the email, check your spam or junk folder, as it may have been redirected there. Also, make sure to use the email address that you used during your JAMB registration.

Method 2: Retrieve lost or forgotten JAMB registration number via SMS

If you submitted a working phone number during your JAMB registration, you can recover your lost or forgotten registration number via SMS. Here’s how:

Create a new message on your phone.

Type “UTMEPIN” followed by a space and then your ten-digit phone number used during registration (Example: UTMEPIN 09012345678).

Send the message to 55019.

You will receive an SMS containing your JAMB registration number.

Note that a fee of ₦50 will be deducted from your phone credit for this service.

Method 3: Retrieve lost or forgotten JAMB registration number via JAMB Support

If the above methods don’t work to retrieve your lost or forgotten registration number, you can contact JAMB support for assistance. Here’s how:

Visit the JAMB support portal at https://www.jamb.gov.ng/support.

Click on the “Create Support Ticket” button.

Fill in the required information, including your full name, email address, phone number, and a brief description of the issue.

Attach a scanned copy of your JAMB registration slip or any other relevant documents you have to support your issue.

Submit the support ticket and wait for a response from JAMB support.

Note that it may take some time to receive a response from JAMB support, so be patient.

Final thoughts

Retrieving your JAMB registration number is not a difficult task. Its process is quite similar to retrieving your JAMB profile code. By using any of the above methods, you can easily retrieve your registration number and proceed with other JAMB-related activities.

Remember to keep your registration number safe and secure to avoid any future inconveniences. And in carrying out similar registrations, always ensure you submit functional and accessible phone numbers and email addresses. They’re key to retrieving your details if there’s a loss or misplacement.

