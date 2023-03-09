How to retrieve your JAMB profile code on phone 2023

TechCabal

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is a Nigerian examination board that is responsible for conducting entrance examinations for students seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria. One of the essential requirements for registering for JAMB exams is having a JAMB profile code. In case you have misplaced or forgotten your JAMB profile code, there are some methods you can use to retrieve it.

The profile code serves as a unique identification number for every JAMB candidate. It is required to access the JAMB e-facility and also to register for JAMB exams.

Use the JAMB e-facility website to retrieve your profile code

The JAMB e-facility website is an online platform that allows candidates to perform various JAMB-related activities, including retrieving their profile code. To retrieve your profile code using this method, follow the steps below:

Visit the JAMB e-facility website at www.jamb.gov.ng/efacility

Login to your account.

You’ll find it at the top left corner as seen here;

Send an SMS to the JAMB short code to retrieve

Another method to retrieve your JAMB profile code is by sending an SMS to the JAMB short code. To use this method, follow the steps below:

Open the messaging app on your phone

Type “RESEND” in capital letters followed by a space

Type your JAMB registration number in the next space

Send the SMS to 55019

You will receive a response containing your profile code

Retrieve code from your email inbox/spam

Recently, JAMB made it possible for you to get your profile code sent to your email while you’re creating your profile. This should be among the information that the board will send to you immediately after linking the email with the JAMB board. This is clear to you if you processed admission last year and you linked the email.

In order to check for your profile code in the email:

Log into the email you provided while creating the profile or used for your JAMB registration

Locate the message sent to you the day you registered.

There’s a possibility of some difficulty if you have a lot of emails. Therefore, simply use the search box inside your email dashboard. Type in “JAMB” or “profile code” and hit the enter key to search. It’ll filter and display only messages you received from JAMB or that are related to JAMB. Then, check for the right one.

Contact JAMB customer support

If the above methods fail, reach out to JAMB customer support for assistance. The customer support team is available to attend to your queries and provide the necessary help. You can contact JAMB customer support via phone, email, or social media platforms. Be sure to have your JAMB registration number ready before contacting the support team as it will be required to verify your identity.

Final thoughts on how to retrieve your JAMB profile code

Retrieving your JAMB profile code is a simple process that can be done through various methods. Always ensure you have your JAMB registration number handy as it is required to retrieve your profile code. In case you encounter any difficulties during the process, do not hesitate to reach out to the JAMB customer support team or visit the nearest JAMB office for assistance. Good luck with your forthcoming JAMB mock and main exams!

