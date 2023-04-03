An age of innovation awaits us if entrepreneurs invest in finding and putting the complementary partnerships of B2B2C business models to work.

One common piece of advice for tech startup founders is to focus on building business-to-business (B2B) solutions. That is, to find a B2B space which they can plug into. Y Combinator (YC), for example, is an accelerator that demonstrates a clear and sustained preference for B2B tech business models. The argument is understandable and is more or less thus: Africa lacks a large enough middle class to sustain multiple competitive consumer business models.

At $1.4 trillion, Africa’s retail market is not insignificant. However, due to costs and challenges arising from poor infrastructure, it is hard to profitably serve much of the retail market segment because they do not have significant disposable income. The Centre for Strategic & International Studies puts China’s middle class at over half of the population, constituting nearly 707 million people. Africa’s middle class sits somewhere around 200 million people, depending on who you ask. To quote a piece we published two weeks ago, contributed by our friends at DFS Lab:

Once you factor in acquisition and distribution costs, these models break and are forced back to serving those living on $10/day or more, which are only 5% of the continent’s population. Unless you’re able to fundamentally innovate around your cost structure, B2C marketplace models selling food and necessities potentially break under this logic. At DFS Lab, we think B2B models that aggregate consumers through small businesses probably have a stronger chance.

But B2B in Africa faces a unique set of problems. Especially the problem of market access in spaces where political or other forms of “informal” (to put it nicely) business practice exert significant control on how the market operates. Operating a B2B model does not always mean being asset-light. Very often, the realities of building an African business force entrepreneurs to acquire costs in the form of physical assets or to create distribution partnerships.

But there is a third way that acknowledges this reality. Acknowledging that B2B can operate maximally when it is a complement of or complements a B2C model creates even stronger opportunities for creating systemic value, especially for African tech firms.

Finding complementary angles

Like YC, a cursory look at the portfolios of three of Africa’s biggest accelerators shows a similar preference pattern for B2B or B2C. The reason for preferring either is strong on their own. But there is a cost of looking at the opportunity landscape from a binary B2B or B2C perspective.