Flutterwave denies two more hacks

Flutterwave denies being hacked again Sources alleged that much like the first incident on February 5, fintech unicorn, Flutterwave, was breached a second and third time on March 1 and 14, 2023. The hackers transferred money from Flutterwave accounts to buy USDT on the crypto platform Binance.

Crypto firm Paxful shuts down Paxful, a global Bitcoin marketplace with strong roots in Africa, is shutting down operations and returning funds to users. CEO Ray Youssef cited mass staff exits and increasing regulatory issues as reasons for the company's closure.

Kenya to launch its first satellite After two years of preparation, Kenya is ready for space. The country's first operational satellite will blast off on April 10 from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Spiro to deploy 140,000 electric motorcycles in Uganda Spiro is really wheel-y serious about their green mission! The startup which designs vehicles and smart batteries, has partnered with the Ugandan government to roll out over 140,000 electric two-wheelers and 3,000 charge-and-swap stations.

Kenya reverses 30% ownership rule Kenya's president William Ruto just pulled off a "reverse uno" card by flipping the rule that required foreign companies to have 30% Kenyan ownership. Now, they have the green light to operate without a Kenyan co-pilot.