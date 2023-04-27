👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily – Tech Nation lives!

Lire en français

TECH NATION LIVES ON Remember when we told you that Tech Nation was going to shut down in March because it had lost its government funding to Barclays Eagle Labs? The organisation has announced that it would not shut down if it found a buyer. And find a buyer it did—the Founders Group (FF Group). A little about FF Group: Brent Hoberman founded the FF Group in 2005, and it comprises the Founders Forum, Founders Factory (an accelerator), and Firstminute Capital (an investment arm). He stated it was built as a “response to the lack of credible, peer-to-peer European entrepreneur networks to rival those that existed in Silicon Valley”. Goodbye, Global Talent Visa:FF Group will be taking on all of Tech Nation’s programmes and may even be reviving some discontinued ones but Tech Nation will not remain the endorsing body of the UK Talent Visa for long. Now, under the umbrella of FF Group, Tech Nation is working with the UK Home Office to find another organisation to take on its role as an endorsing body for the Global Talent visa. But in the meantime, it will continue to oversee Global Talent visa applications through its website to minimise disruption to the service.





MULTICHOICE INCREASES DSTV PRICES AGAIN MultiChoice users in Nigeria have only one choice, to pay more. That is if they can afford it. The satellite TV provider announced an increase in the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages via text message to its subscribers on Tuesday. How much is it now? The new prices for MultiChoice Nigeria’s DStv and GOtv packages will be effective from May 1, 2023. The DStv Premium package will be going from ₦21,000 ($45) to ₦24,500 ($53).

The DStv Compact+ package will jump from ₦14,250 ($30) to ₦16,600 ($36).

Similarly, the DStv Compact package will go from ₦9,000 ($19) to ₦10,500 ($22).

The DStv Confam package, currently priced at ₦5,300 ($11), will see a 17% increment to ₦6,200 ($12).

The DStv Yanga package will move from ₦2,950 ($6) to ₦3,500 ($7), and lastly,

The DStv Padi package will increase from ₦2,150 ($4) by 16.3% to ₦2,500 ($5). Not the first time: MultiChoice has increased the price of its bouquets three times since 2019. In September 2020, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, MultiChoice Nigeria raised the monthly price of its Premium package and some other higher packages, such as Compact Plus and Compact. However, to provide relief to its customers from the recession in Q4 of 2020 and the impact of the pandemic, MultiChoice Nigeria later slashed its prices on February 1, 2021. But a year later, in March 2022, DStv hiked its prices again due to economic challenges impacting its business operations.





ANGOLA’S AFRICELL LAUNCHES MOBILE MONEY OFFERING Pan-African mobile network operator Africell has launched its mobile money service “Afrimoney” in Angola, in partnership with the National Bank of Angola (BNA). The platform will offer mobile recharge, deposits, person-to-person transfers, bill payments, and merchant payments, and it plans to include financial services such as credit, savings, and insurance. Towards digitalisation: Africel believes that the new platform will digitise the country’s informal economy and “unlock” the unbanked population, thus contributing to the country’s economic growth. Additionally, the platform aims to provide essential financial tools to many of approximately 50% of Angolans who don’t have bank accounts, enabling people to transact digitally with others on the network. Zoom out: According to recent data by GSMA, 144 mobile money providers operate in sub-Saharan Africa, accounting for 70% of the $1 trillion global mobile money market.





THE WORLD WIDE WEB3 Bitcoin $28,389 + 0.80% Ether $1,871 + 0.35% BNB $329 – 2.90% Cardano $0.40 + 2.77% Name of the coin Price of the coin 24-hour percentage change Source: CoinMarketCap * Data as of 00:20 AM WAT, April 27, 2023.





EVENT: CODE CASH CROP AG-HACKATHON Do you have an innovative idea that can scale market-led solutions to ensure food security, eradicate poverty, and prevent famine? Then register for the 4th edition of AFEX’s Code Cash Crop ag hackathon and win $10,000. The hackathon will prioritise ideas that can grow into viable solutions for optimising agriculture trade harnessing the potential of technology, finance, and agriculture. This year, the Ag-hackathon participants will innovate around three core challenges including a price data mining database, creating a USSD application, and developing a warehousing solution. Read about it and submit a proposal for free here.

IN OTHER NEWS FROM TECHCABAL How Nigerian online skitmakers avoided stand-up comedy’s high barrier to entry. GTCO’s 2022 report show the company’s plan to take on fintechs like Risevest and Bamboo.

OPPORTUNITIES The SaaS Accelerator Program: Africa 2023 has opened applications for its accelerator programme to enable early startups in Africa to receive funding. Selected startups will receive up to $70,000 in funding. Apply by September 7. Growth4Her, a 6-month investment program, is calling for applications from founders in West and Central Africa. Apply by May 8. Young Impact Associate (YIA) fellowship which is funded and implemented in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation is open for applications. Apply by May 15. WEMA Bank Hackaholic 4.0, a startup competition that enables founders and innovators to blitzscale their ventures, is receiving applications from Nigerian designers, developers, and creative thinkers. Apply before May 1. Innovation for Ecosystem Restoration, an accelerator for entrepreneurs championing ecosystem restoration throughout sub-Saharan Africa, is open for applications. Apply by May 14. Football club, Paris Saint-Germain, is looking for a startup that can develop a collaborative platform that can solve the challenges of product development in Africa. Apply before April 30. Wise Guys SaaS Accelerator Program is looking to help SaaS startups level up through tailored guidance and support from world-class mentors and experts. Apply before September 7.

