MultiChoice Nigeria, a satellite TV provider, announced an increase in the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages via text message to its subscribers yesterday. The increase is in response to Nigeria’s rising inflation.

The company said in an internal memo, “Due to the various economic challenges impacting our business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to continue delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere.”

The new prices for MultiChoice Nigeria’s DStv and GOtv packages will be effective from May 1, 2023. The DStv Premium package will see a price increase of ₦3,500 or 16.7%, going from ₦21,000 to ₦24,500. The DStv Compact+ package will have an addition of ₦2,350 or 16.5%, jumping from ₦14,250 to ₦16,600. Similarly, the DStv Compact package will go from N9,000 to ₦10,500, a ₦1,500 or 16.7% increase. The DStv Confam package, currently priced at ₦5,300, will see a 17% increment to ₦6,200. The DStv Yanga package will get a ₦550 boost from ₦2,950 to ₦3,500, equivalent to 18.6%. Lastly, the DStv Padi package will increase from ₦2,150 to ₦2,500, a difference of ₦350 or 16.3%.

This price review has been received with apathy by subscribers who have experienced similar increases in the past. In September 2020, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, MultiChoice Nigeria raised the monthly price of its Premium package from ₦16,200 to ₦18,400. Other higher packages, such as Compact Plus and Compact, were also affected, with subscribers asked to pay ₦12,400 and ₦7,900 respectively.

However, to provide relief to its customers from the recession in Q4 of 2020 and the impact of the pandemic, MultiChoice Nigeria later slashed its prices on February 1, 2021. The DStv HD decoder, dish kit with the Compact package subscription dropped from ₦18,600 to ₦9,900 on the Confam package, while the GOtv decoder, GOtennae with the GOtv Jolli package subscription went from ₦8,400 to ₦6,900. But, in March last 2022, DSTV hiked its prices again due to economic challenges impacting its business operations.

The price increase has stirred mixed reactions among subscribers. While some subscribers understand the challenges faced by MultiChoice Nigeria and the need to adjust prices, others have expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction. Many subscribers rely on satellite TV for their daily entertainment, it remains to be seen how these increases in prices may impact their budget and viewing habits.

