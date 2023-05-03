03 || May || 2023View in Browser
Five AI careers to check out
We’ve all heard this ominous statement in recent times: “AI is coming for all our jobs”.
What the purveyors of this sentiment may not have mentioned is that AI is a field that is actually ripe with career opportunities, if you know where to look. In this week’s edition of Entering Tech, we take a look at the field of Artificial Intelligence (beyond ChatGPT!) and some promising careers in the field. If you’re interested in getting on the machines’ good side before the eventual uprising, this is probably a good time to get in the field and learn all you can.
Tech trivia
Some trivia before we begin. Answers are at the bottom of this newsletter.
- What’s the first AI tool launched in the world?
- How many people use ChatGPT monthly?
What is AI?
AI stands for Artificial Intelligence, and this refers to intelligent machines that can perform tasks which typically require human intelligence. For Terminator fans, think Skynet.
You’ve probably used AI before. Yes, ChatGPT is currently the most prominent example of AI but before its launch, AI was already in our lives. From the use of weather apps and Google Maps to facial recognition software on phones and smart assistants like Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri, we’ve all interacted with AI at some point.
As technology advances, AI is becoming increasingly prevalent in our daily lives, from voice assistants on our phones to recommendation algorithms on social media platforms. With the growing demand for AI applications, the industry is expanding rapidly, making it an exciting career option for those interested in cutting-edge technology.
How AI works
So how does Siri know your voice? How does Spotify recommend music based on songs you’ve already listened to? Are there people running AI?
AI entails intelligent electronic systems and bots that can perceive and interpret human prompts in their environment and take actions that result in needed success. For this to work though, human beings have to train these machines in a process called machine learning—they have to teach the machine to recognise these human behaviours and respond accordingly. And they do this by feeding the machine large amounts of data and writing code—algorithms—so that it can understand that data.
It’s just like raising a child, except this one does exactly what you tell it to do and isn’t sticky 80% of the time—and you can work it to the bone without human rights organisations crying child abuse. Jk, jk.
Careers in AI
- Skills needed: Mathematics, Machine Learning, Programming Skills (Backend), and Data Analysis.
1. Machine Learning Engineer: Machine learning engineers build and maintain machine learning systems that can learn and improve over time. They work on algorithms and models that can analyse data, detect patterns, and make predictions.
Start your AI career here
Unlike other careers, AI and machine learning are best learnt by those with some knowledge of backend engineering and math. Check out this edition to learn more about backend engineering.
- Price: Free ($79 for certificate)
- Duration: 4 months
- Tools Needed: Internet + Laptop
- Level: Beginner
- Price: Free ($49 for certificate)
- Duration: 4 months
- Tools Needed: Internet + Laptop
- Level: Intermediate
- Price: Free
- Duration: 15 hours
- Tools Needed: Internet + Laptop
- Level: Intermediate
- Price: Free ($300 for certificate)
- Duration: 12 weeks
- Tools Needed: Internet + Laptop
- Level: Intermediate
- Price: Free
- Duration: 12 weeks
- Tools Needed: Internet + Laptop
- Level: Beginner (for coders)
Tech trivia answers
- Although AI programmes have been in development since the 1950s, the first one that could give output was a programme launched in 1996 called ELIZA which could respond based on a set of commands.
- ChatGPT presently has about 100 million users globally. It achieved this status within five months of launch!
Jobs
- Tek Experts – Technical Lead – Software Developer – Full time, Lagos Nigeria
- Venture Builder – Founder’s Factory – Full-time, Kenya
- Kuda Technologies Limited – Technical lead, Backend Engineer – Full time, Lagos, Nigeria
- Vocalysd – Technical Co-founder – Full-time, South Africa
- Talent500 – React.js developer – Full-time, Kenya
- Wazobia Technologies – Product Manager – Full time, Lagos, Nigeria
- Revelo Africa – Lead Front-end developer – Full-time, Ghana
- PressOne Africa – Technical Product Manager – Full time, Lagos, Nigeria
- Standard Bank Group – Software Engineer – Johannesburg, South Africa
- MTN– Controller, Fintech Business Development – Full-time, Ghana
- Moja – Frontend Engineer (Kotlin) – Full-time, Remote, Kenya
- Synnefa Green Limited – Junior Software Developer– Full-time, Kenya
- Staffrite – Chief Technology Officer – Full-time, Kenya
- Datadrive2030 – Data Analyst – Full-time, Capetown, South Africa
